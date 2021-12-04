MyVoice: Views of our readers 4th December 2021

New variant threat looms large

One more variant of novel coronavirus, called Omicron emanated from South Africa and spread in 30 countries, is now widening its wings in India also through already inflicted persons landed here. Taking two doses of vaccines is said to be not a shelter to prevent variant attacks. Till now, public are on the safe side after Covid seriousness is brought down drastically due to stringent application of preventive pandemic protocols. Government has once again imposed masking up with Rs 1,000 penalty for not adoring it. One should learn to habituate to face any critical condition just as we are forced to buy vegetables at sky rocketing rates. Poor have to fill their bellies with porridges. Corona curse is still haunting. It can now be named as endemic but not pandemic.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Sirivennela stuck to core of decency



The Hans has given a good coverage within its scope on the noted and noble Telugu film lyricist Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry who passed away on November 30, due to failure of vital organs. He penned about 3,000 songs for the past quarter century and never succumbed to abusive and obscene usage of words despite pressure mounted on him. He followed the texts that were inscribed by his senior predecessors. He proved as a legend with the library of movie poetry he built.

N Anjali, Hyderabad

KCR must care for all sections



It is very unfortunate that the CM has diverted the welfare schemes to the Rythu Bandhu for the benefit of farmers. The poor people are deprived to get the benefits of Aasara pension, Shaadi Mubarak scheme, Aarogyasri and other schemes. There is a need that our CM KCR should give benefits of all schemes to the poor people of Telangana. The time has come when CM treats everyone equally for the welfare schemes otherwise he will pay the price in the next Telangana Assembly elections in 2023.

Syed Nissar, Hyderabad

Women underrepresented in forces



In order to see if a country is actually developed, we have to see how its women and children are treated. But when women in armed forces in India are concerned, they are way underrepresented with only 0.56% serving the Indian Army, 1.08% in the Indian Airforce and 6.5% in the Indian Navy. These numbers are way better than it was just 5 years back with just 3,000 women as compared to 9,118 today. Women are fierce competitors and are dedicated and there are many reports to show for it. The armed forces have always had a men's point of view, I think it is time that they can use some women's point of view.

Noopur Baruah, Tezpur

Farmer leaders must show wisdom



Conflicting views are emanating from the farmers leaders regarding the continuation of the agitation as one group is in favour to discontinue the agitation but the final decision will be taken on December 4 and let us hope for the best and pray wisdom will prevail on farmers leaders and they will decide to return to their homes.

Yash Pal Ralhan, Jalandar

Anti-BJP front can't shun Cong



To defeat the BJP at hustings, there should be a strong alliance of regional parties and national parties. For that, each potential alliance partner should act as the best team member, build cohesive team, minding the ultimate goal and leave personal agendas to back burner. The Congress party with its national presence cannot be left out in such an anti-BJP camp. The divisions in opposition camp will certainly help BJP to continue its winning streak. .

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

KCR must be wary of Didi's antics



This refers to news that TRS is weighing options to join hands with Trinamool Congress. At the outset this seems not a prudent move at all. KCR and his party must carefully analyse the dangers and risks in becoming a willing 'shishya' for Mamata whose political ambitions are wild, rash and unpredictable. It must be remembered that TMC had been part of every previous government at the Centre – be it NDA or UPA, who treated her with respect. Mamata showed no scruples to become their avowed enemy and arch rival overnight.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad