MyVoice: Views of our readers 4th March 2022

King Kohli's day out today

For a classy player, Virat Kohli's colossal innings in his 100th test match on Friday will be a remarkable achievement and the crowd is expected to throng Mohali stadium to get a glimpse of King Kohli in his new role as a seasoned bat in the Indian side. Hailed by many as the 'Last of the Mohicans' in cricket's purest format, Virat Kohli will be focused on making his 100th appearance memorable while "white-ball legend" Rohit Sharma plots the demolition of an out-of-depth Sri Lanka as India's 35th Test captain in the series-opener starting in Mohali. Kohli had played as an aggressive bat, sheet anchor and stood as an oasis on the desert during the best part of his career. Now, he is ready to play his 100th Test match and the crowd is eager to look forward for exhibition of stroke play.

C K Subramaniam, Trichur

What it needs to don PM's mantle

This refers to Dr Ramu Suravajjula's write-up 'Nothing wrong with KCR's national ambition.' The great Indian tradition of parliamentary democracy grants anyone the opportunity of becoming Prime Minister of the country - and KCR's dream of becoming one is well within his ambition in achieving it. But, the PM responsibility comes with an enormous and unprecedented commitments, and tasks that are carved out for nation that can be contemplated by individuals who have the grit for achieving them. One cannot become a national leader, merely in order to teach a lesson to somebody or settling scores with some polity party. One must learn to be efficient and perfect with the present task and responsibilities that are already on hand, rather than craving for onerous tasks.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

India should assail Russia's N-talk

In spite of knowing the consequences of what happened in Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945, Russia is saying Nuke is dangerous. Has Russia or for that matter rest of the world including India have forgotten what was the consequence of Chernobyl disaster in the nuclear plant located in Ukraine? Whatever may be reasons of India's two abstentions in UN on Russia Ukraine turmoil, just because they are trusted friends of India does not mean our government led by PM Modi should keep silent. He must show courage to lead the world to speak against Russia's N-talk.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

II

Mr. Putin, do you know that your invasion of Ukraine has become a threat to world peace? Did you notice how small children and seniors are struggling? It is a pity that your stone heart did not melt when people are experiencing severe hunger and thirst. A majority of the people living now only heard about world wars but nor witnessed it. So, have you decided to show the ugly face and crookedness of the violent attacks to the contemporary world? Mr. President, it is not too late. Pay heed to the world leaders and requests of the citizens and prayers of the children and be kind enough to rethink and change your decision.

Thummapudi Bharathi, Tirupati

III

The editorial "Time running out for world to stop war' has rightly pointed out that as the war in Ukraine is getting uglier and dangerous. Even as America and the west are imposing strict sanctions to cripple Russian economy, belligerent Russian President appearing unmoved indicates that more sinister plans are in store posing grave danger to the world. PM Narendra Modi's appeal to Russian President to order ceasefire and resolve the issue amicably with Ukraine was apt. India abstaining from voting in the changing times cannot be faulted as it needs Russian weapons on one hand and America's help to counter China on the other.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Restore status quo to LIC

Once LIC is privatised, private players would eat into the pie that policy holders used to reap from their hard-earned investment in the form of various policies offered from time to time. Unfortunately, IRDA did not go with the policy holders as much as it should have done. Now to gently wipe their tears, the policy holders are being offered a fraction of IPO notwithstanding the fact that in the process even foreign investors are being roped in. This is nothing but bartering family silver at a throwaway price. The most affected would be the hapless senior citizens who can only murmur helplessly. LIC deserves to be restored to status quo position.

D Nagarjuna, Hyderabad