MyVoice: Views of our readers 4th March 2023

Big BJP surge in North-East

The Lotus has retained its radiance in North Eastern India. BJP has got people's mandate in its favour successively in Nagaland and Tripura whereas its ally NPP retained power in Meghalaya.The handsome victory can act as morale booster for the BJP before the general elections. It has reaped fruits for its good strategy and leg work on the ground. The opposition parties need to do more hard work to match the well oiled machinery of strong opponent and to be relevant a serious contender in the ring.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

The biggest news of the North-East elections is Tripura, where the BJP seems to be coming to power with a clear majority. In Meghalaya, CM Sangma is going to form the government. In Nagaland also, BJP emerged victorious. This is the beginning of a new era for the north-eastern states under the leadership of Modi. The strong grip of the BJP in the northeastern state will also play a pivotal role in the upcoming elections in Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh among others. In Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, the BJP government lost in the 2018 elections.

C K R Nathan, Ghaziabad, UP

Mega investments: Kudos to AP govt



As the beaming Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy it is indeed a very proud moment for Andhra Pradesh which reaped a bounty of mega investments on the very first day of the Global Investors Meet. In a good augury for the trucated Telugu State, the state has received investment proposals worth Rs 13 lakh crore which have an employment potential of six lakh jobs. In a way, it is also a sign that the industry has endorsed Visakhapatnam as a capital of Andhra Pradesh. Though fiscal state was burdened by Covid-induced slump in economic activity, the State recorded the fastest growth in GDP growth, thus attracting a showever of mega investment boons from industry top honchos. Kudos to AP government and the officials for making this happen.

Mahesh Pasala, Tirupati

A landmark judgement on EC appointments

It is truly a landmark judgement from the apex court of the country, on the appointments of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners. It has paved for the liberation of the Commission from the yoke of politicians. The SC justly ruled that the appointments of the CEC and ECs will be done by the President on the advice of a committee comprising PM, Leader of Opposition or the largest party in the Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India. It will facilitate the EC to freely take such measures as necessary to ensure free and fair elections. In a way, the verdict is a victory of democracy. TMC MP Derek O'Brien rightly remarked that the ruling would transform the "Extremely Compromised EC" into an "Extremely Competent EC."

Parvati S, Hyderabad

Skeletons tumbling out of AAP cupboard



It is an opportune time for the Opposition to cling on to one bad patch in the 10 years of AAP and that has made a very bad impact. The image building of the AAP was done with lots of money spent on advertisement and publicity material. This was the order of the day and the Punjab Chief Minister joined the bandwagon. Now that the CBI has a case to look into the loopholes, Kejriwal is crying foul. Pandora's box is opened and many skeletons are coming out of the cupboard. Following the resignation of Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain from the cabinet amid the ongoing controversy over the alleged liquor policy scam in the national capital, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress took the opportunity to corner the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the issue. Trumpeting once own performance is just chest thumping nothing else.

S Akhilesh Krishnan, Vashi, Mumbai

SC Bar Association president shown his place

Being the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association does not confer special privileges on its president in getting their petition numbered, listened and decided at a quick pace as per his arguments. It is indeed laudable that the honourable CJI has rightly shown the way for the bar president. The bar president in fact has to set an example by following rules like every other civilian who has come to court and who also has several problems in getting their petitions numbered, listened and decided at a quick pace in all the courts in the country. Very unfortunately in our country even courts are not spared from corruption. The understaffing is also another reason for tremendous delays in courts right from the stage of admission to judgements to obtaining copies of judgements.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad