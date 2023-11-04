MyVoice: Views of our readers 4th November 2023

Mahua Moitra’s indefensible act

The self-acclaimed fiery MP of TMC Mahua Moitra storming out of the Ethics Committee meeting accusing the panel’s chairman of asking personal and unethical questions appears to have landed herself in deep trouble. Earlier in the past, MPs were expelled when they were found guilty of recieving money to raise questions during question hour in the house. The classic case is of Finance Minister T T Krishnamachari resigning after his wrong-doing came to light. Therefore, instead of answering questions put forth by the ethics committee, Moitra staging a walk-out angrily after using unparliamentary language is unpardonable by any yardstick.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

World record win by Team India

India created a world record by dismissing Sri Lanka to a recordable low score of 55 runs. The match was a fete for Indian seamers after India scored a mammoth total of 357 runs in the 50 overs. India bowled and batted extremely well and entered the semi-finals of the World Cup. Sri Lanka’s defeat reminds us of their 50 runs in the Asia Cup 2023 finals against India. Indian seamer Mohammed Shami took five wickets in creating a world record victory for India. India’s performance with the ball and the bat in this match proves that they have bright chances to win the World Cup. Congratulations to them all.

V Bhagirath Kumar, Hyderabad

***

During the semi-final of the ICC cricket World Cup 23 a frenzy will seize the nation at a feverish pitch. All people will get glued to their TV sets or the Youtube channels. If India enters the finals, the nation will come to a virtual standstill on the day. Key contributors to India’s win will be hero-worshipped and they become demi-gods overnight. Rousing receptions, red carpet welcomes, huge prize monies, gifts galore all are waiting for them. PM will meet & host them all. Let’s hope, wish & pray that 2023 ends on a memorable note for India reaching the pinnacle of glory.

N R Raghuram, Hyderabad

***

India has done extremely well so far in all the matches played and has secured seven wins so far, ensuring a place in the semi-final. Banking on 50s from Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer, India posted 357/8 in their quota of 50 overs against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and Mohammad Shami and Siraj bowled excellently by taking five and three wickets respectively. Galloping with undefeated victories hitherto, India is expected to continue its “tigerish” zeal to clinch the World Cup.

Karan Singh, Chennai

***

In different terms, after India’s victory over Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma, the captain, was seen taking selfies with fans at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. What was heartwarming is that he also gave a pair of his shoes to a young boy in the MCA Stand, as shown in a video shared on X (formerly Twitter). The video’s caption, posted by Sameer Allana (@Hitman Cricket), mentions Rohit’s kind gesture of taking selfies and giving away his shoes. When a user enquired if he only gave one shoe, Allana confirmed that Rohit eventually returned to give the other shoe as well.

Manzur Hasan,Howrah

High onion prices bring tears

Onion prices are soaring all around the nation. The cost of onions is increasing, which is making things more expensive for common citizens. This is not the very first case. Onions have suddenly become more expensive even before this. Experts state that storage and low availability of newly harvested crops are the reason for the recent increase in onion prices. Strict measures should be taken by the government against hoarders. What’s ironic is that farmers sell their produce at cheap prices even in times of good crop yield. Onions are then sold on the market for a considerably higher price.

Jahangir Shaikh, Mumbai

Will Goddess Chandi hear KCR’s prayers?

“More things are wrought by prayers than the world dreams of,” said Alfred Tennyson. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is a staunch believer of God and his unflinching trust took him to higher echelons right from launching agitation for separate Telangana State till he succeeded for the second term as CM. The cause of his party’s winning spree is attributed to the divine Goddess Chandi. When we pray with utmost devotion and faith by walking on righteous path, automatically the desires will be accomplished as our scriptures also confirmed. In fact, this kind of Yagams in different modes as suggested by great Rishis to kings yielded fruitful results. His utmost dedicated determination has become true in renovating Yadadri temple which is now an important pilgrimage. This has led KCR to perform Chandi Yagam for the third term as well.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad