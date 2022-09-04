MyVoice: Views of our readers 4th September 2022

A Legendary Teacher

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a well-known scholar, philosopher and teacher, will be an inspiration to both teachers and students. He was adamant that teachers should be among the top intellectuals in the country because he believed they could help their students attain the highest level of success in life. Dr Radhakrishnan was interested with teachers' professional development because he believed that they were the foundation of any educational institution. The recipient of Bharat Ratna in 1954, Sarvepalli has left a huge mark in the education structure. September 5 is celebrated as Teacher's Day in India to commemorate his birth anniversary.

A symbol of academics and education, Dr Radhakrishnan was a renowned philosopher, scholar as well as statesman who dedicated his life towards education and shaped up the youth of the country and his teaching career spanned for many years. The opinion of Dr Radhakrishnan for the teachers was that the right kind of education could solve many ills of society and the country. For him, education was the foundation for everything. He was such a great teacher that his students loved and respected him immensely.

He dedicated his life to advancing education, working to establish a notable system while holding numerous teaching posts. He continues to be an inspiration to all of us. This year's 60th Teachers' Day celebration will last for a full week, and the professor's birthday is celebrated with gratitude and appreciation across the nation as schools and colleges express their appreciation for the dedicated work their teachers have done to equip students with knowledge and life skills.

– Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

Another Teachers Day is around the corner on 5th September in remembrance of India's President Dr Radhakrishnan, a great teacher and philosopher. The Ministry of Education would announce National Awards to best teachers from across India and even state governments would announce state level awards. Thanks to Covid induced lockdown, when the schools became non functional for almost two years, the government seems to have simply treated schooling as non essential after directing them to go online.

Even after re-opening of schools, the government has not realised that most of the children are at the same level when the schools were closed at the end of March 2020. In this context, the report on shortage of teaching staff in Kendriya Vidyalaya sis really shocking. In fact it is the same situation in other schools run by central government organisations who have not taken care to recruit new teachers on time in order to fill up vacancies arising due to retirement of teachers. To overcome this problem, the schools are appointing contract teachers who are not fully equipped to take care of children who are still two level low. Is this not a social crime on the part of the government to take this issue lightly and by not being ready with a panel of regular teachers?

– N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Death By Surgery

The untimely and tragic death of four young mothers who had undergone family planning surgery at a seedy primary health centre in TS exposes not only the many chinks in our State health care system but also our casual nature of taking things for granted. In other words, it is a murder by the State because the tragedy puts the burden and blame squarely on the State government.

Instead of allowing a young and experienced female doctor to perform the surgeries, why did the hospital get the services of a male surgeon who retired years ago? What made the hospital authorities take up so many surgeries in a short span in a post-haste manner? It is clear that to achieve the target set by the government, the hospital staff focused only on the quantity but not on the quality of the services. Again it is a shame and pity that there are only four qualified government doctors in the entire State who can perform the FP operations. When there is professional pressure on this handful of doctors, they are bound to go wrong and botch up surgeries.

Again most of the patients in this particular case are women in their late twenties and mothers of three children each.It clearly shows that the social evil practice of marrying girls at a very young age is still rampant in this backward State. We must end this scourge of 'Chinnari Pellikuthurus'! Again the message of FP has not reached the targeted public – economically weaker sections. Many States have long ago stopped giving FP ads in the media but they shamelessly spend lakhs of rupees on "Full Page" ads in newspapers, boasting about their political achievements, and populist schemes!

Years ago, actress Sridevi had lost her mother in America when her surgery was bungled up. The hospital authorities forthwith sacked the experienced doctor who had performed the operation, besides paying huge compensation to the actress. So the families of these victims do have a right for substantial compensation as the dead mothers have left toddlers behind. The right thing for the government to do is to secure the future of these children under the popular 'Social Security Measure' scheme so that the kith and kin of the dead would have a steady source of income from a government job.

Just days ago, the Portugal Health Minister resigned owning responsibility for the death of a touring Indian pregnant woman there. Though the Congress and the BJP are very vocal in demanding the resignation of Health Minister T Harish Rao, stepping down on moral grounds has become just "passe" in India, says a latest survey conducted by NDTV.

– M Somasekhar Prasad, Hyderabad

Let's All Bow to World Teacher

On September 5th,

The birthday of the illustrious

Son of Mother India

"Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan",

The whole nation recalls

His glorious services

To the country;

With his savant-image

-Snowy dhoti, milky coat-clad

Frame, shiny, white-turbaned head,

Eyes sparkling with wisdom,

Serene visage emanating

Radiance of erudition

Flashing in our memory

We all bow our heads

In deep reverence

To this " Teacher of teachers"

Who, with the mission

Of teaching, enlightened the world

To this philosopher-king

Who, with the light of profound

Wisdom illumined the world,

To this scholar-statesman

Who, with his universal vision

Guided the world to the sublime goal

Of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam"

To this noble soul

To whom the East and the West

Met and embraced in the bond

Of universal brotherhood

And celebrated the glories

Of cultures, heritages

Civilizations of mankind

Through the eloquence

Of his mesmerizing, silver tongue;

Let's all hail the great world teacher,

With hearts full of pride and joy

And pay our tributes to the teachers

Dedicated to the mission of teaching

And the nation-building

On this "Teachers' Day"

- Dr Venugopala Rao Kaki, Kakinada

Don't give up grit & care that decimated Covid

In the faded away horrendous second phase of corona which left haunting memories, if there was something that spread more than the corona virus, it was the fear and anxiety concerning the unforgettable pandemic and how it may affect our lives in terms of health, finances and social relations and other finer niceties of the life. Remember that death rate is well within 2%, let us be within the highest percentage of living/survival bracket. We must switch over to a state of fight and win with courage,

it will boost our body fighting mechanism and save us from the virus attack and other diseases. Let us understand that our fear gets us nothing and cannot boost our fighting spirit. In fact the science today is showing us how stress and panic cripples our immune system, raises blood pressure sugar levels and sudden increase in blood pressure, inflammation further shortens the breathing cycle and so much more pushing us into a dangerous state.

Be physically active and do some breathing exercises and do not watch negative news and stop watching Youtube news and engage your selves in reading good books and watch Telugu old classic films in TV and enjoy yester years melodious songs. I am sure the Covid graph if any remains falls flat and people can heave a sigh of relief. It's a collective failure of all our systems which led to the then shuddering second covid wave. Let us hail the perseverance and forbearance shown by people of India in most scarred second covid wave which snatched away the life of at least one person from every family. Our government also deserves praise as it is on road of recovery financially unlike the most developed countries literally groaning under pecuniary issues.

– Rama Krishna M, Kakinada

Democracy turning a sham

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is aiming at a new developed India by 2047 by totally eliminating societal evils of corruption and nepotism, in Munugodu Assembly constituency is bustling with brisk moves to purchase votes at a captivating price of Rs 30,000 per vote put together offered by three major parties – TRS, BJP and Congress – as per news in a vernacular paper. If PM's vision is unquestionably acceptable, BJP must go to polls without any kind of offer except a promise to lend a righteous rule. Let us see how many voters favour this party for a win. This is a litmus test to BJP and voters.

Bypolls should be allowed only when the sitting legislator dies. The resignations of legislators should not be accepted since they are elected by people on a particular party plank. This act is to be treated as criminal on the ground of cheating the voters and public. In the event of a changeover from one party to another before expiry of the term, the candidate has to bear the entire election expenditure. Same is to be made applicable to turncoats also. Can it be done?

Voters also are no less intelligent. They are returning from their settled places to native Munugodu and are after officials concerned for enrolling their names as voters. Any layman can easily understand the reason for their flocking. Today's rate per vote may escalate on the day of polling. No fool will lose cash in thousands and even upright, honest and pure ones may also get lured for this onetime windfall. Rooting out corruption anywhere in the world, especially in India, is not a million dollar question but a billion dollar fallible and fallacious.

– Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Seer arrested, at last

The public pressure eventually forced the Karnataka police to effect the arrest of the chief pontiff of Murugha mutt Shivamurthy. The arrest is only the first step in the process to bring out the truth and ensure justice; it must be followed up and taken to its logical conclusion. There should be no political interference to help the accused as it would be a grave injustice to the victims.

On its part, the media kept the 'story' alive for the government to hush it up. The silence of political parties and political leaders made it clear that they are more concerned with votes than standing up for women's dignity. It is not clear why they thought that the Lingayat community does not want the seer to be prosecuted for the alleged rape of two girls staying in a mutt-run hostel. The sexual abuse of school girls was a clear case of misuse of power by an all-powerful spiritual leader. Caste, gender, age and poverty made the minors vulnerable to sexploitation by the seer.

Sexploitation of vulnerable girls and women is a submerged problem; all possible efforts must be made to combat it and urgently at that. It is important to ensure that girls and women are not left in situations in which they could be violated by men in positions of power at will and without fear of punishment. Seers and spiritual leaders are venerated so much that they think that they are free to take advantage of the vulnerability of girls and women to whom they have access for sexual gratification. They should not be let see their job to cater to people's so-called spiritual needs as a licence for sexual predation. Perhaps less respect could make them more responsible in their behaviour.

– G David Milton, Maruthancode (TN)

BJP-Mukt Bharat by a divided opposition?

The air is taken out of the sails of the Opposition as one party after the other is coming under the scanner of corruption. Mamata's TMC and Kejriwal's AAP are maintaining a calculated silence as skeletons are steadily tumbling out of their political cupboard. One feels it is ill-timed for CM KCR to cross swords with Centre on imaginary issues. Will they come together and leave the issue of PM to be decided post elections?

V Ramu Sarma's article, "BJP-Mukt Bharat Vs Dynasty -Mukt Bharat" is a very apt article. It is clear-cut that only PM Narendra Modi is a pan-India leader and no opposition leader has a pan-India leader image. Leaders like KCR, Nitish Kumar, Stalin, Mamata and Kejriwal are struck to one or two states. But these leaders can make it possible only when they put aside old rivalries and differences then only BJP-Mukt Bharat is possible. BJP wanted a Congress-Mukt Bharat but now it wants and would like the Congress to stay alive and be weaker, but not totally wounded as AAP is emerging as a third front and BJP thinks that there will be a continuous split in anti-saffron votes. Now coming to opposition, its unity is a big question as every leader wants to become Prime Minister.

After Narendra Modi only Rahul Gandhi is having pan-India leader image. Though some leaders may say he is immature and childish, he can't be just written off. No doubt Congress is almost on the verge of extinction with only three states under their complete control, but without Congress it is not possible to realise BJP-Mukt Bharat. Dynasty-Mukt Bharat is also not possible. Without Rahul and Priyanka, for Congress it is not possible to survive. Any political party will project only winning horses and so did Congress in accepting their leadership. Can BJP imagine going to polls without Modi who has become its sole face and bade? There is no need of the opposition face for Prime Minister. It can be decided after the elections. Country is facing all problems in BJP's rule and all problems will be resolved only in a BJP-RSS Mukt Bharat.

– Zeeshaan, Kazipet

II

This refers to 'BJP-Mukt Bharat Vs Dynasty -Mukt Bharat' Bold Talk by V Ramu Sarma. The political dream of 'Mahagathbandan' has an undesirable effect on some. One believes Chief Minister K Chandrasshekar has unwittingly fallen for it. The trend of the Opposition to view the Centre as an enemy must end as several equations in social and economic sphere are being corrected by the present government. This reality must be understood by all. CM KCR in his over zeal has become a victim to this hysteria, while forgetting the trust that the people of Telangana have reposed in him. A prudent leader will not antagonise the Centre as there is enough demonstration of how a 'double engine' government will deliver in terms of faster growth and development. Such results can be achieved by any non-BJP ruled government in the country – but the rules of good governance must be followed.

Some words and political slogans assume punch and significance when there are matching action and performance on the ground. People cannot be swayed by rhetoric alone. There are previous experiences by others like TDP chief in nursing a similar ambition, even to become the PM - having extracted maximum political advantage and mileage from the BJP and suddenly viewing it as an enemy number one. We all knew what the resultant story was. Chandrababu Naidu's experience must provide KCR with such vital wisdom, although the latter has come a long way in antagonising the BJP, while the former is showing a profound inclination to realign with BJP.

– S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

III

Apropos V Ramu Sarma's 'BJP-Mukt Bharat Vs Dynasty -Mukt Barat.' The write-up shed enough light on the preparation of the Opposition, including TRS, to defeat BJP in the next general elections. But, one name that constantly comes to one's mind is the name of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik who is never in the news except for rare and extraordinary occasions. Naveen is fully dedicated to the state and welfare of people, without the ambition of joining hands with others in order to defeat the well-meaning administration and intentions of the Centre.

The air is taken out of the sails of the Opposition as one party after the other is coming under the scanner of corruption. Mamata's TMC and Kejriwal's AAP are maintaining a calculated silence as skeletons are steadily tumbling out of their political cupboard; and the initial steam to unseat BJP is already lost in them.

One feels that it is ill-timed for CM KCR to cross swords with Centre on imaginary issues, at a time when the country is determined to prosper to be among the top nations. It is the duty of the Opposition to cooperate with the Centre, based on issues, so that they could become eligible for criticism that may be regarded as constructive. It was unfortunate to see KCR's press conference with Nitish Kumar ending in a joke, which indicated diverse and divergent opinions and views nurtured by the leaders of Opposition, with big fat egos.

It is time for KCR to put his house in order first, before taking on the BJP, in his ambition to make TRS a pan India; borrowing words from BJP's dictionary which the latter had used for a constructive purpose, in order to make the country corruption-free.

– K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

IV

The PM had once remarked that MMS had bath with a raincoat, on his ability to deflect criticism. The PM is lucky that considering all the negatives primary joblessness and prices he is yet considered the best bet by a majority. Perhaps the polarised atmosphere of the nation has something to do with it as also the efficient propaganda machinery of the BJP.

The BJP started this trend of Congress-mukt Bharat and others have followed it up. KCR is under threat from the BJP in Telangana and would like to see the BJP being beaten anyhow and anywhere. At present opposition unity seems a far cry but one never knows what could happen in the near future. However there is no doubt that the nation needs a strong opposition to keep the government on its toes.

The BJP too must allow space for other parties. The confrontationist attitude with its political rivals is not in the best interests of the country. The one person one party rule is present in China, Russia and Turkey. If India wants to remain a democratic country, Modi will have to be defeated. Already the compulsory retirement for those over 75 in the BJP has been relaxed just to accommodate the PM. Not the best advertisement for a democracy!

– Anthony Henriques, Mumbai