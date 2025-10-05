MyVoice: Views of our readers 5th October 2025

Will RSS@100 evolve to truly uphold India’s unity in diversity?

ParadoxicallyRSS, despite having been banned thrice following the assassination of Gandhi, in the Emergency and after the demolition of Babri Masjid, has come thus far to celebrate centenary mark on Vijayadashami, 2025.It might have wielded power through its political affiliate BJP at the Centre and several States but still will it be able to absolve it of the dubious distinction of a sectarian and Hindutva organisation and evolve itself to carve a niche to uphold India's unity in diversity?

PM Modi has heaped praise for RSS on its centenary with its ' Nation first" slogan which might sound appealing but his nexus with RSS right from his stature as the CM of Gujarat and now the PM for the third time deliberately points to their anti- Muslim, Christian, Dalit etc agenda and he has no speck of remorse for Gujarat carnage and took over two years to visit the Manipur State burning in ethnic violence.

The umpteen instances of cow vigilantism and blatant apathy for Muslims or Christians or Dalits go in conformity with RSS ethos and they make no secret of their Hindutva agenda as their ultimate goal to dismantle Indian secular fabric as time and again they voiced disgust for Indian Constitution or Indian tricolour. PM Modi in his highest office released a commemorative coin to mark RSS centenary and even in his Redfort address on the Independence Day minced no words to praise RSS as if it has done good to the Nation !

History is a vibrant doctrine that spares not even the mighty if they did wrong to humanity, let alone Hitler or others. In India a normal peace- loving citizen upholds such rulers that offer uniform and non- controversial governance within the framework of our Constitution, rulers should learn lessons and failing which they go obscure into the annals of history.

Dr T Ramadas,Visakhapatnam

A spoilsport called Pakistan

TheAsia Cup has been the worst tournament when it comes to disrespecting the sport. Time and again, the sport was violated. Missing press conferences, getting a game delayed by an hour, Pakistan did everything possible to push cricket to the brink. It was moments after the final was won that the Indians assembled back on the field to collect the trophy.

Mohsin Naqvi, determined to hog the limelight, was standing on the dais to hand things over. That’s when the impasse started. It was natural the Indians wouldn’t want to have anything to do with Naqvi. Here was someone who had posted on X multiple times with the airplane celebration mocking the Indian armed forces. Here was a man who justified Pakistan’s disrespectful acts time and again.

He was persona non grata for the Indians. Stealing the trophy was the cheap behaviour in the open. Pakistan's embarrassing and childish behaviour at the Asia Cup, including refusing to shake hands, celebrating excessively and stealing the trophy, highlights their status as a rogue terrorist state.

Jayanthy CK Maniam, Coimbatore

UP CM Yogi should behave like one for all

Itwas a sign of our times that the simple act of putting up a board that read “I love Muhammad” during a Barawafat procession in Kanpur was not to the liking of the Hindutva outfits and the Uttar Pradesh state government. The relocation of the board resulting from religious intolerance was an infringement of religious freedom. What the police did at the behest of the state government was against the notion of equality of religions.

In a country where public spaces are used for religious functions and festivities, singling out one faith for differential treatment does not reflect well on our multi-religious society where people of all faiths live cheek by jowl. India must stay secular and give space and visibility for religious minorities. A retreat from secularism should not be hastened by denying religious minorities their rights. Strong arm tactics against the Muslims by the Uttar Pradesh government is totally unacceptable and must be deplored and condemned by all believers in India’s syncretic culture. Unleashing state power on those who put up “I love Muhammud” banners does not sit well with the slogans of sabka saath and sabka vishwas.

Yogi Adityanath must behave like a Chief Minister of all religious communities without taking “pro” or “anti” stand against any religious community. It is unpatriotic and against the spirit of the Constitution to pigeonhole Indians into “us-and-them” on the basis of religion.

G David Milton,Maruthancode

Mounting pressure on Maharashtra government

TheCongress party staged statewide protests across Maharashtra on October 3, demanding urgent relief for farmers devastated by incessant rains and floods. Accusing the BJP led MahaYuti government of apathy and “mere rhetoric,” the opposition pressed for immediate financial support, loan waivers and a formal recognition of the crisis as a “wet drought.”

Despite over 50 lakh hectares of farmland being damaged, the state has not deliver compensation include Rs 50,000 per hectare as emergency assistance, a blanket loan waiver, waiver of pending electricity bills and additional aid for land that has been washed away.

As the state awaits damage assessment reports due by October 5, anger continues to simmer in rural Maharashtra.

For many farmers who have lost not just crops but also soil and land, the government’s promises fall far short of expectations.

With opposition parties vowing to escalate protests, the MahaYuti government faces mounting pressure to move beyond announcements and deliver tangible relief.

Bhagwan Thadani,Mumbai

India should remain assertive

Thisis the kind of self confidence India needs at this hour, even as the West is leaving no stone unturned to overthrow NDA i.e. Narendra Modi out of power. Time and again, Pakistan is indulging in terrorist activities on Indian soil defying all norms and bilateral relations. The Defence minister madd a veiled threat to Pakistan and asked it to shun terror sponsoring from across the border. The Chief of Indian armed forces has sternly and rightly warned Pakistan to behave or get wiped out of world map.

Several Western countries including USA want to see India disintegrate and remain an eternally developing nation so that a puppet government runs the show as per the diktats of the West. Our next door neighbour China too wants a weaker government in New Delhi for it to retail all kinds of consumer goods in India and reap the benefit. China is also pampering Pakistan to work against Indian interests in general and India's economy in particular.

Already China is well entrenched in the Pak occupied Kashmir, thereby making it more cumbersome for India to regain PoK. Nevertheless, the threat to Pak of launching Sindoor 2.0 by our defence forces is the ultimate in the ongoing war of words between India and Pakistan.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Pakistan better watch out

Nations are racing to secure their skies with layered shields—America’s Steel Dome, Israel’s Iron Dome and David’s Sling, and Europe’s emerging missile walls. India’s response in the offing, Mission Sudarshan Chakra, being developed by DRDO alongside private industry, is a multilayered system to counter drones, missiles and hostile aircraft.

After it is Integrated into the IAF’s Air Command and Control System (IACCS), it will link satellites, radars, airborne sensors and strike assets to detect and neutralise threats up to 500 km using interceptors and electronic warfare.

The IAF Chief cited Operation Sindoor (May 7–10), saying Indian strikes destroyed or damaged numerous Pakistani assets, including F 16s, a C 130, an AEW&C, JF 17s, a SIGINT platform, radars, command centres, runways, hangars and SAM sites while dismissing Pakistan’s claim of downing 15 Indian jets as baseless.

In addition Army chief while addressing the troops warned that renewed state sponsored terrorism by Pakistan will invite overwhelming response this time wiping out Pakistan geographically from the world map. The synergic force of Army and Airforce will prove to be too heavy to bear by Pakistan hence it should think twice before any sinister misadventure next time.

RS Narula,Patiala

Vijayawada Utsav was a major draw

VijayawadaUtsav which was organised for 11 days on the occasion of Dasara came to on Thursday, the day of Vijayadhasimi. It was held at four venues- Gollapudi expo, Punnami Ghat, Tummalapalli Kalakshetram and Gantashala Music College. During 11 days nearly 280 shows were performed and 2.5 lakh people witnessed them. The Utsav really blended both tradition and modernity.

The Utsav had become platform for our traditional artists like drum beaters, puppet artists and others. It really breathed in as it provided stage for 40 troops and 3000 artists participated . In fact it not only revived the our aged old arts but brought recognition to Vijayawada . Even Guinness Book of world records was awarded drum artists as 1000 artist performed their skill for 3 kms long distance on the M.G. Road.

On the aspect of modernity the Gollapudi Expo had become a platform for displaying AI based kitchen in robot prepared a delicious dish and served to the guests. Despite there was a criticism on the Utsav of corruption and it failed to highlight the contribution of stalwarts like NTR, ANR and others who were from this area for the enrichment of our culture through their films. Any have this carnival offered a boost to our age old arts which are at the edge of extinction. Thus it should be an annual event.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala,Tiruvuru, AP

Festivals and heavy noise pollution

Onthe last and final day of Navratri, the noise produced by loudspeakers and DJs was just unbearable. As the idols of goddess Durga were taken out in a procession, the high decibel levels broke all records. Cops who were on duty had to stuff cotton into their ears as a protective measure.

It was a clear indication that even those who were entrusted with the task of keeping things under control (noise level included, of course) were in a state of abject surrender before an event that had religious overtones. People had to suffer the onslaught of loud music from the puja pandals in their respective colonies --- all justified, because it was after all, a "religious" matter.

Nobody protested, or even dared to do so. I wonder why all our festivals are so noisy and boisterous? It is obvious that the authorities are in no mood to impose curbs on the deafening noise levels during all and sundry "religious" functions. Or is India on the verge of becoming a banana republic where the authorities are just too scared to do what is expected of them? Vishwaguru (?) Bharat very badly needs to set its own house in order.

Avinash Godboley,Dewas, MP

AI breaks Bengaluru traffic jams!

Bangalore'straffic problem is becoming more serious day by day. To combat this, the 'Mobility Digital Twin' AI technology being introduced by the traffic police is a new hope for the city. It has the ability to create a digital replica of traffic and prevent jams in real time.

Road safety will be strengthened as the detection of rule violators will increase by 30%. Its main goal is to save fuel and time and provide smooth movement to citizens. However, success is not only about technology - cooperation and rule-abiding citizens are also important.

Darshan B N,Tumakuru

People continue to be exploited by netas and film stars

Weare living in a world where film stars are revered like deities, causing people to lose their sense and reason. Politicians who seek to manipulate situations for their own benefit often want the public to remain ignorant and uneducated, as it becomes easier for them to exploit people’s innocence and vulnerability. This is where the significance of universal education becomes evident.

It is truly sad and deplorable to witness the miserable plight of the most devoted adherents of Tamil superstar Vijay, many of whom were stranded in a stampede at a rally addressed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay in Karur on Saturday.

Such tragic stampedes have become a recurring nightmare, claiming numerous innocent lives since the beginning of this calendar year. The stampede at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh on January 29 killed 30 people. Another at the New Delhi Railway Station on February 15 claimed 18 lives. On June 4, 11 people died and several others were injured in a stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

Almost all these tragedies stem from the deliberate negligence of the authorities concerned, who failed to organize the events wisely and pragmatically. The shocking incident in Karur was no exception as it was the result of the hasty and careless attitude of officials and staff responsible for safety in the area. A once serene and tranquil venue was turned into a graveyard. Inadequate arrangements to manage the massive crowd, coupled with the absence of alternative exit routes, were the main causes of this dreadful tragedy. At the same time, people who attend public gatherings must also exercise patience and wisdom to handle situations with composure and caution.

Prabhakaran Vallath,Vatakara, Kozhikode dist