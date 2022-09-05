MyVoice: Views of our readers 5th September 2022

Teacher par excellence

Entire student and teacher community together is celebrating September 5 as Teachers' Day as a mark of respect and honour to the renowned teacher Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He is more popular and remembered as teacher rather than the top roles he decorated. He says, "A teacher should be a committed person, committed to the faith in the future of mankind, in the future of humanity, country and the world." Further, he stands testimony to what MK Soni said "A good teacher is a good student first, by repeating his lessons, he acquires more knowledge and excellence." Today's teachers must inherit great sayings in practice to shape the students as best citizens of this nation.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Sept 17 should be called Liberation Day

Why does AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi feel upset and inconvenienced not to celebrate September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day. He urged Union Home Minister Amit Shaw to celebrate this day as National Integration Day. The Liberation Day assumes significance as military action was needed against the then Nizam, under the leadership of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to liberate the state. AIMIM which swears always on secularism and Constitution to establish its point of view, is never part of the national mainstream as its opposition to survey of Madrasas in the country indicates. These have become hotbeds of radicalism, about which Owaisi pretends to be oblivious and unmindful.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

BJP is demanding that the Telangana government officially celebrate September 17 every year as Telangana Liberation Day while TRS wishes this day as Telangana Merger Day or Telangana Vileena Vajrotsavam unofficially following AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi's suggestion to celebrate it as National Integration Day. Whatever day we call it, Hyderabad State's accession to India took place in 1948, as a mighty military force was sent by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Therefore, it is advisable to celebrate the day as 'States Reorganisation Day' to avoid conflicts between parties.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

TRS' sharp counter to Nirmala

It is not duty of a Collector to know the share of Central and State governments in the implementation of certain schemes. Instead, a collector's duty is whether the scheme started by Central or State government is reaching beneficiaries or not and whether any corruption is taking place or nor. It is ridiculous on Nirmala Sitharaman's part to lose her cool that PMs photo is not put up at ration shops. This shows how Nirmala is desperate to be good in PMs good books. In an counter attack TRS has rightly put PMs photos on gas cylinders, making clear price rise in LPG since 2014.

Zeeshaan, Kazipet.

Time for relief on fuel duties

As GST revenues reached peak, it is upto the Central govt to give relief to people on fuel duties which is most worrying not only to common man but raises inflation in all sectors. GST is paid by people from hard earnings but not from the profits of manufacturers or corporate sectors. In view of this, citizens deserve tax concessions to some extent. Hope, the govt will look into it and give tax relief but not wait for election period as people are highly matured to know the intentions of govts for vote banks, which dents its image.

JP Reddy, Nalgonda

Anna Hazare's selective conscience

Anna Hazare, supposedly most honest leader after Mahatma Gandhi in this modern era, has let us down pretty badly with his selective noise. While pointing his accusing finger at Kejriwal's liquor policy, he was putting even Kumbhakarna to shame with his deepest slumber over so many other issues. To cite a few, farmers' issues, remission of rapists' sentence, unjustfiable GST, not to speak of divisive politics, but Hazare remained oblivious to them since 2014. His selective silence on many burning issues convinces us that he is a part of politics played by winning and losing horses in the ensuing Gujarat elections.

D Nagarjuna, Hyderabad

Welcome step in right direction

The Supreme Court ruled that private school teachers are also entitled to gratuity benefits and directed private schools to pay employees/teachers gratuity with interest in terms of the Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972, in six weeks. The Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972 (the Gratuity Act) is applicable to employees engaged in any establishments with ten or more employees. The gratuity is fully paid by the employer, and no part comes from an employee's salary. To be eligible for gratuity under the Gratuity Act, an employee needs to have at least five full years of service with the current employer.

C K Subramaniam Iyer, Chennai

BBMP begins to raze down unauthorised constructions

Bengaluru: Under the jurisdiction of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the clearing operation of the areas where the storm water drains(Rajakaluve) have been illegally encroached has been taken up, and accordingly, the encroachment clearing operation was carried out at 7 places. The compound wall of several houses and the compound wall of a empty site of about 195 feet length have been cleared at different places on the storm water drain(SWD) under the Basava Samiti Layout of Vidyaranyapura Ward, Yelahanka Zone.

Bommanahalli Zone Anjanapura Ward near 60 foot road 2 gunte of SWD empty space has been taken into possession of the corporation. A 35 meter long compound wall has been cleared in Vasanthpura Ward and the empty space of 4 gunta SWD has been taken over by the corporation. The owners of temporary shed's installed on the roadside gutters of Mangammanapally that had encroached SWD was cleared and warned not to encroach.

Mandur landfill: Garbage to be recycled through biomining

Bengaluru: The time has finally come to dissolve the garbage piled up like a hill in the Mandur Landfill Unit on the outskirts of Bengaluru. It has been decided to end the waste problem through the biomining method and create a clean environment for the villagers around the unit.

About 25 lakh tons of garbage has been piled up for decades in a total area of 135 acres including 50 acres in the north and 85 acres in the south of Mandur village.

Out of this, BBMP had invited tenders for dissolving 10.06 lakh metric garbage on 85 acres on the south side.

A rate of Rs 900 has been fixed for biomining of each metric tonne of garbage. An empowered committee chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department has sanctioned the biomining tender process. As soon as the approval of the state government is received, the work of dissolving the garbage will begin.