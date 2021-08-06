MyVoice: Views of our readers 6th August 2021

Break the logjam

It is impossible to condone the antics of the opposition in parliament. Not allowing parliament to function is detrimental to democracy. However, the BJP during the UPA government had caused two entire sessions to be wiped out and disrupted the House on any number of occasions. The statement given by some of their leaders on disruptions are now coming back to haunt them. Unless some drastic measures are taken, this behaviour will continue. The Prime Minister is said to be furious. The Editors Guild has approached the Supreme Court in this regard. A decision by the SC either way could end the logjam.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

This has reference to your editorial on "Why is the opposition indulging in optics" (Aug, 5). There seems to be no end to the culture of disruption of both Houses of the Parliament by the opposition. For the past seven years many precious working hours of the House was lost due to disruptions. So too when UPA was in power disruption was staged. It is not good for a healthy democracy. People lose faith in our democratic institutions. Just days before the House meet this Pegasus snooping surfaced and opposition left no stones unturned to disrupt the House. Politicians behaviour is going from bad to worse. Tax payers money is wasted. There is no healthy debates held recently and bills are passed in haste.

A strict code of conduct should be put in place so as to see that our politicians behave well inside and outside the House. The waste of man hours of the House is then only be prevented. Politicians must be made more responsible, accountable and disciplined lot. Who is to bell the cat? Someone has to do it. The sooner the better.

Sravana Ramachandran, Chennai

Record-breaking performance

India's historic victory in hockey, after a gap of 41 years, winning a bronze medal in the Olympics made every Indian proud. The game between India and Germany, witnessed a tough fight between the two teams as suspense was building up, with every passing minute. The goals being neutralised by India, in an effort to dominate Germany proved truly impressive to be nail biting, to the end. The effective defence by India's goalkeeper Sreejesh in blocking and rendering ineffective several balls that might have helped German team in securing sure goals were thwarted with extreme ease, akin to a soldier guarding the country's territory.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru