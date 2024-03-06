MyVoice: Views of our readers 6th March 2024

SC rightly strips elected reps of immunity

‘It’s a shame on Indian democracy that elected MPs and MLAs are taking bribes either to vote or to a raise a question in the House. Kudos to the Apex Court for giving a ruling that they are not IMMUNE from prosecution. During the last few sessions of Parliament, we saw there were bribery allegations against Trinamool Congress MP M Moitra for asking questions in Parliament. This judgement should be brought into a law that those MPs and MLAs who are involved in bribery acts, either inside or outside the house, should be debarred from the august house for the rest of his elected term without any pay and perks.

Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad

Rid school students of drug peddlers

This has reference to the study on the ‘stressful situations pushing the children towards drug abuse’. It is unfortunate that in the schools instead of academic discussions, debates and exhibitions, the HCSC and the city police hosted a meeting of school administrators to discuss the aforementioned issue that cause panic. Many academicians in their articles propose digitalisation, online learning etc for the students in modernising education trends. It is a known fact that thousands of schools don’t have proper school buildings, toilets, libraries, laboratories etc. Of late these drug abuses, fake medicines and food from some companies are bothering one and all. Such uncertainty, fear and panic can only be dealt with seriously as a team by the academicians, the police and the medical professionals.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad

Pakistan never changed its mindset

New Prime Minister of Pakistan for the second time, Shehbaz Sharif, 77, delivered his maiden speech on March 3 after swearing in that his government will keep ties with neighbouring nations on the basis of equality. Good decision. But he concluded by spewing venom by raking up the Kashmir issue and equating it with Palestine. He appealed to the National Assembly to pass a resolution for the freedom of Kashmiris and Palestinians. It unfolds his vicious thoughts like his predecessors on the peace-loving India. The world nations agreed that Kashmir is part of India. How can this rogue nation eradicate terrorism when it has been grooming this group ever since India and Pakistan are politically separated?

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Modi cabinet deviates from norms

In a first, the Narendra Modi government discussed a 100-day agenda for the next government. It is something unheard of in an elective democracy. It could be construed as a slight on the ability of the electorate to press the EVM button of their free choice. The propriety of it is for constitutional experts to throw light on. It would be understandable if the ruling party puts its plan of action for the first 100 days after the poll, if it is re-elected to power. But an outgoing government deliberating on and setting an agenda that an incoming government is to implement does not stand to reason.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

What constitutes a good life

The article “ How to define a Good Life - Part 2 “ by Mohan Kanda rightly stresses the need to have a goal in one’s life and the efforts that one should put in order to achieve it. Having a goal certainly gives us a direction and motivation in our life. As we transcend the various phases of our journey called life, we evolve into better human beings. It is so important to be physically and mentally active and, more so, to be surrounded by our loved ones who love us and support us unconditionally. A good life can be defined as the one where one feels happy and satisfied within and celebrates moments of life, no matter how small they are. A gentle word of encouragement to others, kindness, gratitude, the ability to forgive ourselves and also others, least expectations, fewer complaints, humbleness and a positive attitude to take on the challenges, all defines A Good Life.

Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad

Auto unions fail to gain sympathy

Auto wallahs have started a campaign to bring to the notice of public about their grievances on economic condition including fuel and maintenance expenses and net monthly earnings, problems with gig platforms (Ola, Uber) in the form of a booklet to be kept on the seat of passenger. But unfortunately these people don’t have sympathy and goodwill of public because of their behaviour, harassment of passengers, overcharging, cheating and cancelling the booking if travel is for short distance or not to place of their choice. Unless there is a sea change in them in above aspects, the intended campaign is of no use. Also the authorities must not allow dynamic pricing, as people will take autorickshaw instead of cab.

Dr O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad