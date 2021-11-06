MyVoice: Views of our readers 6th November 2021

Time for TRS course correction

The impressive electoral victory of Eatala Rajender in Huzurabad bypoll is a foregone conclusion that must give an unmistakable signal to the ruling dispensation TRS, to be more prudent and level-playing when dealing with senior members of the party; and less despotic, in overtly playing out dynasty politics. The argument that the loss of one seat will not impact the party is wishful thinking on the part of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as this can snowball in future, if there is no meaningful course correction right now. It is not that the 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme for the uplift of SC/ST in the State is bad, but the timing. The intention and motive behind it robbed the government's sincerity that did not go down well with the people, despite the grandeur idea.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

It is very tough to study the minds of voters. Their initial determination suddenly tilts at the polling booth on account of so many psychological factors. No one can vouch for their assurance to cast the vote in favour of a particular candidate despite selling of vote for a premium since it is a secret ballot. Election reforms are direly needed to the effect that voters failing to use their right, they should be penalised, by cancelling certain welfare benefits with exceptional reasons with valid certificates. Also bribers should be barred from contesting elections. Copies of manifestos should be submitted in the relevant courts. If there is a will to rectify maladies, there are ways.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Great boost to Indian R&D



After a long wait and vigorous follow-up of six months coupled with Prime Minister Modi's vaccine diplomacy, getting a nod from WHO for emergency use of Covaxin at last is a big gift Diwali Dhamaka for Indian indigenous vaccine. Not only that, WHO nod after nearly 20 countries have already recognised Covaxin not only gives a fillip to global recognition for Made in India Covaxin but also opens the doors of many countries to use Covaxin for immunisation. All in all, validation by the WHO is a very significant step towards ensuring that India's Covaxin is safe and efficacious. Similarly allowing those who have taken Covaxin to travel abroad without inhibitions goes to prove that Indian vaccine is as best as vaccines manufactured in the West.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Avoid namaz on roads



Namaz is a prayer before Allah. It is not right to offer the prayer on roads by causing in convenience to anyone. In India, Muslims are in minority, so there are not many mosques available or may be at a distance from their houses or workplaces. That's why Muslims perform namaz on roads or wherever they find place. This happens where the population is more than the capacity of masjids or there are limited spaces for Muslims to offer namaz. Actually, nobody wants to offer namaz on roads because the clean place is a requirement to offer namaz and it can be only ignored in the favourable situation. To avoid performing namaz on roads, I request our Muslim brothers as far as possible try to accommodate place inside masjid only. Utilise Edgahs and private places to perform namaz on Fridays. I know that Friday noon namaz has to be offered in masjid only and a Muslim cannot perform at home. To avoid performing namaz at road, make a group of 20 to 25 people, make one person among them Imam and perform namaz at homes or workplaces. If we follow these tips, because of our Namaz, we will not be able to cause in convenience to anyone.

Zeeshaan, Kazipet

Firecrackers ban goes up in smoke



The relentless burning of firecrackers on Diwali night across India despite a complete ban in Delhi as well as permission only for limited time in other states speaks only of our immaturities and stupidities as regards to our scant care for the environment as well as our own health.

The midnight sounds of crackers as well as smoke emanating disturbed the aged and the sick the most both at homes as well as in hospitals. Sadly, we Indians have lost the sense of serenity and sublimity even in celebrations of our pious festivals. Let NGOs and schools wage a war against burning of crackers by motivating people if Governments and courts are failing to discipline and prevent the people from spreading pollution in the environment.

Brij B Goyal, Ludhiana