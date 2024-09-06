MyVoice: Views of our readers 6th September 2024

Modi, BJP must call out cow vigilantes

Cow vigilantism has claimed one more life in Haryana’s Faridabad. This time the life lost is reported to have been due to a ‘misunderstanding’ and a ‘mistake’. The victim was a 19-year-old Class 12 student who had his whole life in front of him. He was shot in what the police call ‘a case of mistaken identity’. Police sources confirmed that the cow vigilantes were responsible for the murder inside the moving car. The self-styled gau rakshaks feel that they are a law unto themselves and take the law in their own hands. Lynching vulnerable Muslims under the pretext of cow protection is a hate crime out of a visceral dislike of Islam and Muslims. It is high time the BJP and the Modi government did all that they could to make cow vigilantism past history so that we don’t have to talk about it.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

Hellish conditions persist in Vijayawada

The failure of the administration to provide food, even water, to thousands of those stuck in floods for last five days is shocking. This should be viewed seriously by the government. The AP Chief Minister himself dared to wade through the flood waters to boost morale of people even in the odd hours. However, it could not improve the pathetic conditions in which toddlers, infants, senior citizens, and disabled people are suffering untold hardships. We have technology well in place to anticipate such a disaster. In spite of this how come people were pushed into this disorder without any notice. The issues that led to Budameru flooding pending for long should be addressed earnestly.

M Janardhana Rao, Vijayawada

TG must supply uninterrupted power

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy wants the state to go solar and become the leader state in alternative energy usage. Though it is fine to tap solar energy, it is not yet feasible in India due to high cost of solar panels and varied availability of sunlight. And there is no proper integration with grid, so that excess power generated can be stored. If these bottlenecks can be sorted out, the solar energy usage will be success. Meanwhile, the TS government must ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity, as was during the BRS regime.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad

Protect lakes, vulnerable communities

Apropos, ‘Protect water bodies, develop flood resilience’ (Sept 02). We are leading our lives braving rains that virtually inundate our habitations due to ‘climate change’. Cloud bursts and flash floods have become the order of the day in several states of the country, with unstoppable rains and water logging in which houses and vehicles are drowned. The only way we can save ourselves is to allow a natural resting place for water to lessen its fury by breaching tanks; even these may prove inadequate in the long run. The projects like ‘HYDRA’ surely gain significance.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

***

Sub: “An instance of water body cut-off from feeder channels” - Sept 5. Due to rapid urbanisation and poor regulatory mechanisms, a substantial number of lakes in the city have shrunk. The cutoff of feeder channels has led the lakes to dry up. Lakes are a part of our city’s heritage, and the government must urgently tackle illegal encroachments to protect them. This is crucial for preserving water bodies and safeguarding vulnerable communities.

R Sreestuti, Hyderabad

Mpox cases cause alarm

Another Mpox case was reported in Pakistan on Sunday, bringing the total number to four, which is alarming and suggests the possibility of more cases. The World Health Organization declared the infectious disease a global health emergency last month. Preventive measures must be undertaken immediately, including regular handwashing with soap and water or the use of alcohol-based sanitizers. Additionally, hospital authorities should implement strict infection control measures, such as proper waste disposal and sterilization of medical equipment. Anyone who recognizes symptoms of the disease should consult a doctor without delay.

Jakir Hussain, Kanpur

A wholesome fare of an essay

The two-part essay, “No Sincerer Love Than the Love of Food” (September 5-9-2024), penned by Dr Mohan Kanda, is both stupendous and sumptuous. Such rich and evocative narrations are rarely crafted unless the writer belongs to a Brahmin family, where food holds special cultural significance. The saying “Brahmana bhojana priya” shines with righteous meaning here. Dr Kanda references the 1957 masterpiece Maya Bazar, where veteran actor S V Ranga Rao’s portrayal of Ghatotkacha stands as a classic example of food’s role in tradition. In those days, mothers and grandmothers were skilled in preparing a wide variety of dishes for special occasions, and families, along with invited guests, would indulge heartily. Sadly, the days of such culinary traditions have paled amid rise of pizza and burger culture.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad