MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th April 2023

Family doctor system a boon to rural poor

Andhra Pradesh has introduced family doctor system across the state. The family doctor who works in primary health centre is supposed to visit all the villages in his jurisdiction twice a month and render health services at the doorsteps. This system will help the people in rural areas in availing comprehensive and quick medical assistance and advice and cut the costs in the long run. Now an average Indian spends 40 per cent of expenses on health out of his pocket, which drains him financially. The government should bring it down by improving health infrastructure and spending. The family health doctor concept will go a long way in attaining sustainable development goals in areas of health in community with more focus on nutrition, prevention of communicable diseases and management of non-communicable diseases at mass level.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

A washed-out session disappoints nation

The stormy budget session of parliament has disappointed the citizens of this country on many fronts. First and foremost, there was no debate on Chinese aggression and its mischievous renaming of 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh. The parliament has lost a golden opportunity to condemn China. Secondly, the Rs 50 lakh crore budget was approved without debate in 15 minutes. Thirdly, the parliament functioned for 45 hours and 55minutes only due to disruptions. For the first time in history, the treasury benches were responsible for disruption. Not surprisingly, the BJP failed to concede the united opposition's demand for JPC probe into Adani scam.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad

Paper leakage causes anguish to students

It is shocking to witness continuous paper leakages in Telangana for the past few days. Whatever may be the real history and whoever may be the real culprit behind the scenes, the students of Telangana certainly have lost their sincere interest in preparing for the exams. This is because they are coming to know that question papers can be obtained by other means too and they need not prepare vigourously for the exams.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

II

The question paper has come from the Kamalapur SSC examination centre. It is common sense that the paper has been copied by one of the staff of the examination centre. If the exams centre staff are honest and strict, why are they allowing the cell phones inside. It's a serious lapse of conducting the exams by the chief superintendents of examination centres and it is being politicised, forgetting the lapses on one side and targeting the opposition. At least by now the government should give strict instructions to the examination centres to conduct the exams in a foolproof manner.

Kanagiri SN Prasad, Hyderabad

Unambiguous messaging from Apex Court

The Apex Court's order, rejecting the prayer of 14 Opposition parties, is a welcome step. It rightly pointed out that the elected representatives are not immune to the general law that is applicable to the common man. It is pertinent to note, of late, in every case where the investigative agencies lay there hands, there is prima facie evidence, showing the shady deals of political big wigs. Making hay while sun shines through unfair means, once elected to power, has become a practice of our leaders.

Govardhan R Jilla, Mumbai

Independent press becoming extinct

Apropos "Ban on MediaOne Junked" (6 April). The message of "Duty of the Press to Speak Truth To Power" and "Independent press is vital for robust functioning of democratic republic" is, indeed, needed as the present government under BJP has forgotten the comment of one of the founders, L K Advani, who famously said, "when Ms Gandhi wanted the press to bend they crawled." Now the press is following this without even being asked to do so. A late journalist it is believed once said "Speaking the truth is the role of the fourth estate; being a megaphone for propaganda is the role of the fifth column." The choice is is obvious.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

A blessing in disguise from lockdown saga

Improved air quality in India during the 2020 lockdown caused an uptick in surface greenness and photosynthetic activity in plants as compared to pre-lockdown levels, a new study has revealed. Conducted by scientists at the Centre for Ocean, River, Atmosphere and Land Sciences at IIT-Kharagpur, the study compared air quality levels during the COVID-19 necessitated lockdown in 2020 against similar pre-lockdown data (March-September, 2017-19) and notes reduced levels of aerosols and particulate matter. The improved air quality during the lockdown in turn increased photosynthetic activity in plants, the study says. The increase in greenness was noted more in croplands instead of forests, supported by the prolonged growing season.

CKR Nathan, Ghaziabad