MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th Aug 2024

Awful state of government hospitals

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has pointed out that the government hospitals in Telangana lack fire prevention equipment and essential medicines. Besides, CAG found irregularities like imaging equipment do not have mandatory licence from Atomic Energy Regulatory Board, TLD (Thermoluminescent Dosimeter) badge, a safety device to detect passive radiation for safety of technicians not provided, microbiology services for tests not available and Palle Dawakhanas do not have medical officers etc. Successive governments had promised to improve the facilities in government hospitals to make them on par with the private ones, but the CAG report gives a different and unsatisfactory report. What is the use of having programmes like Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana, National Health Mission, Aayushman Bharat, and Aarogyasri, if required facilities are not made available in government hospitals?

Dr O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad

Djokovic carves name in golden letters

Djokovic carved out a break point in the second game of the opener and three more in the fourth, all saved by the Spaniard but the vintage tennis legend won the first gold medal for the veteran tennis player. Then it was Serb’s turn to demonstrate his famed powers of resilience off three break points in the fifth game and another five in a marathon ninth game. In a roller-coaster duel, Alcaraz served a set point in the 12th game but his senior opponent dominated the tie-break to claim the opener after 93 minutes on court Phillippe Chartier. There was no let-up in the second set and the serve volley game saw veteran Djokovic having greater control in the tie-break to win the game, set, match and the gold medal in a scintillating display of tennis.

Jayanthy C K Maniam, Mumbai

Is ten rupee coin no legal tender?

Rs 10 coins are legal tender in our country. But there is a misinformation in public that the ten rupee coins have been banned by RBI. This misinformation has led to many businesses including grocery merchants, retailers, tea stall vendors and other street vendors refusing to accept the coins. But I was surprised when an accountant in LIC and another accountant in Axis Bank refused to accept the ten rupee coin. If public sector is refusing to accept the ten rupee coin, then there is no surprise in general public refusing to accept ten rupee coin.

Zeeshan, Kazipet

Public issues get the axe in Parl debates

You have touched the right chord in your editorial titled ‘DULL DEBATES POINT TO LEGISLATIVE DECLINE’(THI dated 5th Aug). Currrently, in Parliament sessions we find a lot of rants, taunts and mudslinging. The members were rarely brief as well as to the point; often they were beating about the bush. In the very beginning, much precious time was wasted by a few dignitaries of BJP in cursing the emergency imposed by late Mrs. Gandhi in 1975 as if what had been done can be undone. They showed little respect to the first well-educated and trained woman PM of the nation, forgetting that she was a symbol of courage, bravery and struggle. Today, MPs forget that it is much easier to be critical than to be correct and it’s easy to preach than to practise. Both the members of the ruling and the opposition parties just try to train their guns on each other and put to sacrifice the etiquettes and respect expected from them for others. They must never forget that by irrelevantly accusing others and by unnecessarily showing hostility for others, they can never stand tall.

Dr Sunil Chopra, Ludhiana

***

This refers to the editorial on dull debates in parliament. The reason for this is because the political parties are not doing anything which is in the best interests of the people but in what would get them maximum benefit. It is sad the PM was heckled during his entire speech. But the chants of ‘Modi, Modi’ from the treasury benches was as bad in the earlier houses. The presence of the opposition in larger numbers in the House has made it difficult for the government to steamroll over the bills as was done in earlier Houses. The BJP used religion to get where they are at present and the Congress along with its allies is using caste to try to defeat them. That is all there is to the caste issue. The Congress is vulnerable to what happened in the past and the BJP is vulnerable for its bias towards rich industrialists. But nobody knows or cares about the hardships of the common man.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai