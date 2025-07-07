MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th July 2025

Punish all ganja peddlers

It is unfortunate that kirana stores are selling ganja chocolates quite openly (THI July 6) 0liberally. This adds to the woes as similar drugs are also available in the market. There is no denying that because of such open availability, there has been an alarming rise in users of banned substances, most of whom turn addicts. The solution is to catch the suppliers, distributors and the sellers, which can be done by the police force. All such criminals should be duly punished immediately on being caught. This will deter many criminals from indulging in the racket.

G Murali Mohan Rao,Secunderabad-11

Reunion of Thackerays spells disaster

Two extremely sectarian political outfits coming together does not portend well for Mumbai or Maharashtra, for that matter India as a whole. They have consistently demonstrated their extreme views and violated all constitutional norms, just for the sake of gaining political power, irrespective of the means. One should remember that Mumbai has developed into a global city due to the combined efforts of people from all over the country, and not just by the Marathi-speaking locals. It is an undeniable fact. Uddhav and Raj Thackeray will now impose parochial policies using coercion and violence. If every non-Hindi speaking State’s political leadership adopts this kind of narrow-minded attitude purely on a one language issue, the time would not be far off when the country might get divided on language issues. Already the nation is caught in a divisive spree with Hindutva taking centre stage. If regionalism takes over, then the immediate fallout will be economic chaos, political instability, violence and disintegration of the nation. It would be anarchy in India, if these politicians continue with their policies of political expediency with adoption of absolute regionalism as a weapon to grab power.

Govardhana Myneedu,Vijayawada

Cut in Onam ration is highly condemnable

The news about the Central Government’s decision to stop providing Kerala with additional rice and wheat during Onam has expectedly sparked strong protests. This move, particularly discontinuation of the ‘tide over’ allocation of wheat for non-priority ration cardholders, has put the state and its people in a difficult position. This action evidences Centre’s discrimination against states ruled by non-BJP parties. Central assistance is crucial to control price increases during the Onam festival. In a federal system, the Union Government also has the responsibility to ensure a prosperous Onam celebration in Kerala. Evading this responsibility by citing norms and financial reasons should be viewed as neglect towards the people of Kerala. Political leaders, cutting across party lines, must come forward to meet the Prime Minister and explain the gravity of the issue. There needs to be a strong public protest to ensure Kerala receives its rightful share of ration. The discrimination shown by the food department in allocating food grains must end.

Padmanabha Suryanarayana,Kochi

Telling tale of two words

Proponents of Hindutva have turned strident in their demand for the removal of “socialism” and “secularism” from the Preamble of the Constitution, in an espousal of the primacy and pre-eminence of one religion and rejection of the notion of equality of religions and repudiation of the socialist ideal of equitable sharing of the country’s wealth by all citizens. But then, India is a land of disparate religions, races, languages and cultures and the equation of Hindu nationalism with Indian nationalism does not mirror the country’s famed diversity. Ideological heirs of M.S. Golwalkar should clarify if they still share his assessment that the Constitution is “flawed because it contains nothing of Manusmriti in it” and if they are in favour of restoring or reintroducing hereditary hierarchy. It is a matter of national pride that we have the words “socialist” and “secular” in the Preamble.

G David Milton,Maruthancode (TN)