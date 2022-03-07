MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th March 2022

India Team well entrenched

Virat Kohli is one among the best and in a competitive cricketing world he carried himself with dignity come rain and shine. This match would be remembered for many reasons. He completed 8000 test match runs in the process. This match is for Rock Star Ravinder Jadeja. He not only got the batting honour with 175 unbeaten runs and had 3 century partnerships in the process. Again, he bowled with venom to get maximum purchase of Mohali wicket. He made a match of it in Vinoo Mankad style and the match belongs to him totally. The two match series are already handed over to Team India on a platter. Senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has broken Kapil Dev's record of 434 wickets. In all, it was a good outing for Team India.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

Warne a legendary spinner

It is sad to see the demise of legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne at the age of 52, leaving his fellow cricketers and fans shocked. Warne was one of the greatest spinners in his days. He won many important tests as well as one-day matches for Australia. Prominent batsmen in the cricketing world feared to face his spin bowling. He created many world records as a leg spinner during his period. He stood as No. 1 bowler in tests as well as in one-dayers for many years. It is also sad to see the demise of Australian cricketer Rodney Marsh who died at the age of 74. Màrsh was a great wicket keeper and batsmen in his days. Both Australian cricketers died on March 4, 2022 due to heart attack.

V Bhagirath Kumar, Hyderabad

II

Leg spin bowling is a difficult art to master and we had several colourful characters who practiced the art. But Warne made it most glamorous and spectacular in an era of tall marauding fast bowlers who maimed and beat batsmen into submission. Warne was one bowler who could spin the ball a mile due to the revs he imparts to the ball and his consistency in line and length were legendary. It's very difficult for a leg spinner to be so consistent but Warne was different in that aspect. He was always looking to get the batsman out, it's like playing chess for him. It's very rare to see batsmen going after him, except for Indian batsmen to certain extent none of the contemporary batsmen were comfortable facing him. He could turn the ball on any surface. Truly he's a magician par excellence who wove his web over the batsmen and the spectators alike.

Dr V K V Prasad, Secunderabad

Putin's hysteric thirst for war

The war situation is turning grimmer day by day, with the Russian troops capturing nuclear power stations in Ukraine, which depicts the hysteric lunacy of Putin with a thirst for war. Even civilian habitats are not spared by the Russian troops. Lakhs of people are fleeing their homes and country in search of safety, food and shelter. It is heart-rending to see the destruction, children who lost parents. If the Japarojia nuclear plant is damaged, a cataclysmic devastation will take place on the planet Earth..

K Sai Prasanna, Hyderabad

Public must assert its rights

The terse remark, "We have sons and daughters of soil seeking votes but no true Indian campaigning in the elections" of your insightful Editorial (75 years on, India's dreams remain just that' (THI, 5 March), presents the disturbing picture of ubiquitous political brinkmanship of the day across the country where vested political interests take precedence over national interests. We are now seeing disturbing political tendencies where politicians in power are conducting themselves as monarchs who are not accountable to people for their words and actions. The only course ahead of Indians is to become more conscious of their rights and responsibilities to hold the political power to accountability.

Narne Raveendra Babu, Hyderabad

Moral depravity of media

These days, the electronic media is telecasting various films, serials, entertainment much below par, causing revulsion and making it awkward for entire families to sit together and savour TV programmes. Meaningless or double meaning dialogues, stories that spread cynicism and hatred are crossing human values limitations. While watching serials or entertainment shows, the audience feels ashamed of senseless messages and innuendoes. Media should motivate society with inspiring content and shows and provide clean entertainment.

Anil, Warangal