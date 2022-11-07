MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th November 2022

Twitter turns 'quitter' under Musk

The moment Musk has taken over Twitter, the short messaging social media company has caused jitters among its employees, particularly of India. He removed both the CEO and Legal head unceremoniously. Now a massive layoff at around 30 per cent of total force is taking place. There should be some protective measures in place against mass layoffs at the drop of a hat by the private companies. Twitter has been turned 'quitter ' under new management.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

By-election a wasteful exercise

At the time of composing letter, I could not see any clear winner. Both TRS and BJP were neck to neck. BJP leaders like Dr Lakshman claimed the state was witnessing a BJP wave. Whichever party wins, it's a big loss to the people who never asked for the by-election. With just one year left for the people to elect a new government, what can the winning candidate do for the people? It's criminal waste of voters' time and public exchequer on the election which was necessitated due to one MLA switching sides.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

II

The much-hyped Munugode by-election attracted nation-wide attention and all the major parties gave a tough fight. Quite unusual, they spent huge amounts to attract voters. BSP and Praja Shakthi did a good spade work. Whoever wins the election may get fewer margins. It is the voter intelligence that matters. Certainly, the parties need to learn a lesson from the voters.

Kanagiri SN Prasad, Hyderabad

All eyes on COP-27

The 27th edition of the Conference of Parties (COP) to UNFCCC will run from November 6 to November 18 at Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. One hundred and ninety-eight parties to UNFCCC gather once a year to discuss how to jointly address climate change. Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, will host over 45,000 registered participants as part of the 27th edition of the UN-Conference of Parties (UN-COP). The UN-COPs, over the decades, have burgeoned into a colossal networking event where, under the umbrella of a simmering climate crisis, various interest-groups come away after protracted negotiations with little more than a promise to meet the following year at a new venue. It is a step in the right direction to care about climate networking.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

Female foeticide will get a fillip

Allowing a 23-year-old MBA student, who had conceived from a consensual relationship, to medically terminate her 24-week-old pregnancy, the Kerala High Court has held that there can be no restriction on a woman's right to procreate or abstain from it. The learned judiciary must consider the fact that the most effective deterrent to sexual permissiveness is pregnancy. Liberalising Medical Termination of Pregnancy will render society morally corrupt. Moreover, female foeticide, something which the state is trying to get rid of, will get a fillip on the sly, through a liberal abortion policy.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

Some ways to curb air pollution

Air pollution levels in New Delhi have reached an alarming proportion. To minimise them, sporting activities in the capital should be stopped henceforth and work from home (WFH) should be followed in all government and private sectors. Wherever it is not possible, a five-day week working hours should be introduced in staggered manner. All vehicles should have pollution certificates. Electric/CNG vehicles have to be encouraged. Polluting industries have to be shifted out of city.

V Nagendra Kumar, Hyderabad

Shocking apathy towards pregnant woman

A mother along with her twin babies died purportedly due to indifference shown by a doctor in Karnataka. The greatest loss is what dies inside us while we live - in this situation HUMANITY. Neglecting a woman in excruciating pain and not aiding her through the labour was horrifying to think of. Regardless of profession, age and race, we as humans should never let go of our humanism to rescue others and thus restore empathy in our society.

Ramala Divya, Hyderabad

Aakaar Patel rips into Hindutva

Aakaar Patel's new book 'Our Hindu Rashtra' talks purely about the exclusion and persecution of Indian Minorities particularly Muslims. Patel peels back layer after layer of cause and effect through independent Indian history to understand how Hinduism came to gain such a hold on the country. The book talks about how the erosion of secularism in India became soon after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014. He makes a scathing criticism of Hindutva politics of hate and violence. He clearly says that what is happening today is the use of the existing law to brutalise Indian minorities in innovative ways. The book is a must read for everyone.

Zeeshaan, Kazipet

Notification issued to regularise services of 11,136 pourakarmikas: CM Bommai

Bengaluru: A notification to regularise the services of 11,136 pourakarmikas has been issued. Steps will be taken to consider other pourakarmikas in second and third stages in Bengaluru and others working outside Bengaluru as the government employees, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Speaking after naming park in BBMP limits of Byatarayanapura Assembly constituency as Bhagwan Buddha, Baba Saheb Dr.B R Ambedkar Lake Park and inaugurating Ambedkar Bhavan here on Sunday, he said the risk fund of pourakarmikas has been hiked to Rs 2,000. The government decided to regularise the services of pourakarmikas as per recommendation of a committee constituted to study it. The welfare of dalits and oppressed classes has been the main motto of the government.

He said while Buddha is the symbol of knowledge, he left the kingdom, gained knowledge and spread the message of social and religious values among the people.

2023 Assembly Polls: Congress puts forward conditions to party ticket aspirants

Bengaluru: The Congress party aspirants who wish to contest in the 2023 Assembly Elections (Karnataka Assembly Elections) were allowed to apply from Saturday and around 100 aspirants have already submitted the application. But the KPCC has imposed a condition on the applicants that they cannot contest against an officially announced candidate if they lose the ticket. The application is being distributed in the KPCC office itself and this clause is mentioned in the application. If the aspirant who has applied does not get a ticket, he cannot contest against the candidate of the party. Many aspirants are showing interest to contest from the Congress party in many constituencies of the state.