MyVoice: Views of our readers 8th February 2022

Why KCR skipped a great event?

The unveiling of the statue of Ramanujacharya by PM Narendra Modi has brought a great enthusiasm for a great state called Telangana. Telangana must say thanks to PM for making us read and find out more about the 10th century Saint Ramanuja. India is witnessing its great history now in 2022, it is a proud moment of every Bharatiya but where was respected KCR during this mega event.

Sharadchandran S, New Delhi

Kudos to Under-19 team



Winning is a habit and the Under-19 team has learned the art of winning World Cup quite frequently even though our senior team is not able to win ICC sponsored tournaments for a very long time despite having super stars in the side. In a reflection of India's dominance, wicketkeeper Dinesh Bawa finished the chase of 190 with two sixes and 14 balls to spare. In response, India lost Angkrish Raghuvanshi without a run on the board but the extremely talented Shaik Rasheed shone with a composed 50 off 84 balls. Coming off his magnificent century in the semifinal against Australia, skipper Yash Dhull fell for 17, but the duo of Nishant Sindhu (50 not out) and Bawa (35) took the team within striking distance of victory with a 67-run partnership for the fifth wicket. It has been an extremely challenging ride for the Indian team in this edition of the tournament as multiple players from the side were infected by the coronavirus and at one stage even struggled to field eleven fit personnel. Thus the world cup has come to our doorsteps once again. Bawa bowled very well.

M R Jayanthi, Coimbatore

Thrust to natural farming a right step



Apropos 'Natural farming in Agri education curriculum soon' published on 6th February is a welcome step and appreciable as its introduction in the curriculum at the undergraduate and post-graduate levels helps students understand the adverse effects of conventional agricultural practices and the need to implement natural farming which enhances agroecosystem health. Students could play a very crucial role in promoting natural farming. They could influence their parents to shun chemical farming methods and take up natural methods.

ICAR (Indian Council of Agricultural Research) has decided to include natural farming in the syllabus at both undergraduate and post-graduate levels. It is a common practice that the students of agriculture rarely utilise their knowledge in practical farming in view of several hardships involved in agriculture. The new subject will equip them with key skills and knowledge related to sustainable agriculture. They should also be taught about the profitable farming techniques, integrated farming, and also the latest technological breakthroughs in agriculture. The new introduction will therefore immensely benefit the students naturally and create interest in those who want to take up agriculture as their profession after completion of their studies.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

Lata's songs will live on in our hearts



Lata Mangeshkar, the name needs no introduction. The sad demise of India's nightingale is a great loss to entire nation. "Naam gum jayega,chehra ye badal jayega ,meri awaaz hi pehchaan hain." Yes she is not alive now, but her voice will remain for ever. When Lataji sang the song "Aye mere Watan ke logo," the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru cried and said: "Tumne aaj mujhe rulaa diya." From Jawaharlal Nehru to Narendra Modi, the music legend has seen 14 Indian PMs. Lata Mangeshkar is immortal.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet

Hijab ban a sign of religious intolerance



It is disturbing to know that Muslim students wearing hijab were barred from entering classrooms in Karnataka. What is at issue is whether Muslim students can be denied their right to wear a dress of their choice. Muslim students have every right to wear the hijab if they deem it an 'essential religious practice.' Dress code or school uniform cannot be used as a pretext to deny Muslim girls education and rob them of their future. The problem lies with those who look at girls sporting the hijab as an eyesore. The simple truth is that the opposition to students wearing the hijab stems from religious intolerance. The government has no right to dictate how free citizens of a free country live their lives and what they wear.

G David Milton, Maruthancode