MyVoice: Views of our readers 8th June 2024

Resolve the NTA-NEET controversy

The NEET 2024 results have stirred controversy and skepticism due to cheating allegations, suspected question paper leaks, and the NTA’s decision to grant grace marks for time loss during the exam. Concerns focus on the NTA’s normalisation formula following reports of time loss, leading to unusually high scores and questioning the fairness of competition. Additionally, a cheating scandal involves individuals allegedly paying for passing marks, casting doubts on results authenticity and revealing corruption within the system. An unusual pattern emerged in Haryana where students from the same center achieved identical marks and percentiles, raising suspicions of collusion or protocol breaches. Urgent transparency from the NTA is necessary to address concerns and restore confidence in the NEET exam’s integrity.

Dr Vijaykumar H K, Raichur

Probe into abnormal stock mkt swings

The Congress’ demand for a JPC probe into the rise and fall of stock market, on the occassion of declaration of election results, is reasonable and worthy for two reasons. For one, it is officially and customarily not expected of the office of PM and Home Minister to suggest to the people to indulge in speculations; secondly, it is clear that the suggestion was apparently made with an ulterior motive to help Adani and others to gain. People have lost Rs 30 lakh crore due to abnormal fall in share values on 4th June. A probe is most justified to settle the truth.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad.

BJP needs to be accommodative of allies

Re: Editorial “BJP in a pickle to pacify allies, face opposition” (7th June). NDA partners in a bid to have their pound of flesh have demanded juicy portfolios through frenetic bargaining and this is nothing wrong. Though this has put BJP in a fix even before the swearing-in, it cannot brush aside the legitimacy of the coalition partners to want preferred ministries. After being at the helm for a decade, the fact remains that having entered the coalition era, BJP needs to be practical and cannot afford to push the matter to the brink. All in all, it is expected that the matured BJP should not find it difficult to tackle its partners with tact by adopting the “Give and Take” policy instead of becoming a clone of the Jan Sangh of the sixties.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

BJP suffers jolt in UP, thanks to Modi

The severe jolt delivered to the BJP by the electorate in the state of UP comes as a rude shock to the party, which never even in its worst dreams foresaw such a debacle. Is it that the theme of Ram Lalla stretched too much as to even losing the Ayodhya seat itself? Moreover, immoderate speeches, even by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself as to that the name of Gandhiji was not known earlier to the making of a film on him in 1982, seem to have back-fired. Down South, we had seen how the factor of arrogance let loose, by the ex (now) Chief Ministers of both the Telugu states of AP and Telangana in their reign had taken its due toll. In a democracy, equality and fair play shall prevail with no place for arrogance and authoritarianism at all.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

Legendary footballer hangs up his boots

Sunil Chhetri’s 94 international goals were not just goals but thunderbolts that sent shivers down the opponents’ spines and ignited a nation’s passion. For more than a decade, he has been the leader at the helm, pushing Indian football to greater heights. Every minute of the 150 matches Chhetri played for India was high quality. On May 16, Chhetri, in an emotionally moving video on his social media platforms, announced that all of this would end soon as he had made up his mind to give up international football. The news of his retirement caused a major outpour of emotions across India. The Salt Lake Stadium saw swansong of Chhetri don the national colors for the final time, against Kuwait in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier. Chhetri bid an emotional adieu to international game in front of jam-packed stadium.

Gundu K Maniam, Mumbai

Who polarised whom?

This is with reference to the letter, “Congress played polarisation politics.” The reader says the negative politics played out by the Congress vitiated the situation that led to the polarisation of votes that included a large chunk of Muslim voters. What is wrong in Muslims voting for Congress? Congress party in the elections rallies and their election manifesto has never talked about Hindu-Muslim. It is the BJP which has done its level best to polarise the voters with its Hindu vs Muslim rhetoric.

Zeeshan, Kazipet