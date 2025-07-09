MyVoice: Views of our readers 9th July 2025

Amending ‘secular and socialist’ is meaningless

This refers to the article “Secular and Socialist-A constitutional debate beyond words” (The Hans India, July 8). In 1973, while overturning its own verdict in the Golaknath v. State of Punjab case (1967), the Supreme Court, in the Kesavananda Bharati v. State of Kerala case, introduced the concept of the “Basic Structure” of the Constitution. In this judgment, the Supreme Court interpreted that the power granted to the Parliament under Article 368 does not extend to altering the basic structure of the Constitution.

In other words, even while exercising its constitutional amending power, the Parliament cannot make changes to the basic structure of the Constitution, which includes elements such as the supremacy of the Constitution, the sovereign, democratic, and republican nature of the Indian state, secularism, social justice, economic justice, and the rule of law. Therefore, the words “secular” and “socialist”, which were added to the Preamble of the Constitution by Indira Gandhi in 1976, has been considered part of the basic structure by the Supreme Court in 1973. Hence, any attempt to remove these words is meaningless.

Dr Jitesh Mori, Kutch

Punish addicts and drug peddlers

Apropos ‘Drug abuse is destroying young lives’ (THI July 6). Substance abuse is fast emerging as one of the prominent social and public health challenges the country has been facing. That the youth have fallen for this dreadful addiction is adding to the worries. A two-pronged strategy must be adopted to nip it in the bud. Imposing severe punishment on those using, trading in and providing logistic support to the drug cartel, and throttling the supply chain of nefarious substances with whatever it takes, be it judicial, law-enforcement and citizens’ participation.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

Secularism can never bring harmony

Why do intellectuals who argue for or against secularism not realise its basic historical roots? Secularism was a solution specifically designed for Christianity, applicable to a particular region (Europe) and period (16th to 18th centuries), during which various Christian denominations were in conflict and the State separated from the Church. While it proved to be successful, its original intent was not to serve as a universal solution for handling pluralism across all cultures and times.

Intellectuals often overlook the significant stress on the secularism model in Europe today, as the continent struggles to cope with the massive influx of Islam. Similarly, in India, polarisation and friction between the two main religious groups are only increasing, despite strictly adhering to secularism. India has managed its pluralism more effectively than any other culture throughout history, and it is preferable to examine these successful solutions rather than focus on a solution that appears to be failing globally, particularly in India.

Dr Pingali Gopal, Hanumakonda

Hats-off to rail library at Nagpur railway station

The Nagpur railway station has opened a ‘rail Library’ for passengers, aiming to enhance their experience and promote the reading habit, while waiting for their train’s arrival or of some guest. This free of cost initiative, under the aegis of Central Railway’s Nagpur Division, operates on a ‘take a book, leave a book” principle. Passengers can borrow books and donate their own, fostering a culture of reading and knowledge sharing. The library, catering to all age-groups, offers a variety of books, including fiction, biographies, self-help books and children’s literature.

Encouraged by the response to the rail library, Indian Railways plans to expand this facility to other zones with Kerala being the next in line. Interestingly, before the pandemic, many railway stations had bookstalls. Many have remained shut ever since. Except for the bookstall at Aluva railway station, none of the other stalls have reopened ostensibly due to the steep hike in license fees. It is expected from a common man’s perspective that the rail library will be a hit with the masses and pave the way for more such libraries in other major stations.

Yash Pal Ralhan, Jalandhar-144003

Gadkari has set fine precedent

This refers to the THI editorial “Gadkari’s remarks call for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat 2047 reality check” (July 8). Nitin Gadkari has touched on crucial points on the poor becoming poorer while the rich are becoming financially stout at the cost of BPL families. As accurately assessed, imposition of GST on all items is devouring hard earnings of the poor. Nearly one third of the country’s population lives on porridge.

Some retired employees were cheated by the government under EPS-95 (FCI for instance), which stalled their wage revisions twice over. The GOI and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi are aware of their pathetic plight. Unlike Gadkari, it seems like cabinet ministers are timorous to open their minds before Modi.

Dr N S R Murthy, Secunderabad