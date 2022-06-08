MyVoice: Views of our readers 9th June 2022

Bring guilty to book soon

I see history is repeating, where parents may not allow their daughters outside after 6 pm and demanding them to leave their jobs and sit at home because they don't trust the society anymore. What's more scary is two incidents happening within 24 hours in Hyderabad City. Be it a minor or major, women are being targeted and assaulted by not one but a gang of men who don't care about anyone but themselves. We all want to stop what's happening in the society to girl children and women but there's nothing we are doing to stop it. Every public place should have strict rules and restrictions and there should be more facilities for women for alerting their whereabouts. Police and SHE teams should be more aware.

K Nikitha Rachel Melissa, Hyderabad

The mental trauma and social stigma which a rape victim faces will haunt her throughout her life. Being subjected to sexual abuse is an emotional scar which is hard to forget. If the accused even after proven guilty is not punished strictly as per the relevant sections of law, the anger of the victim and their kin becomes more pronounced. If children of politicians get involved the pressures and complexity for the courts and police increases manifold. They are not ordinarily supposed to succumb. But in reality, this is where the police tend to fail.

The vociferous public outrage and demands for elimination of the culprit in the Amnesia incident may not be made as murder of the victim hasn't taken place as in the Disha encounter. But still the police could buckle under pressure if children of politicians are proved to be involved. This may delay the final outcome of the case which otherwise should not happen.

N R Raghuram, Hyderabad

The recent incidents of rape in Hyderabad is worrisome and concerning .Why is our youth resorting to such gruesome crimes and think that they can get away with them ? Where does the answer lie ?

The problem lies with what we call our system. The laws seem different for a common man and rich influential bigwigs .We need to teach our youth that women need to be respected and protected. This should start from our homes. the growing influence of western culture, social media and also highlighting such crimes in our films is also misleading our youth . Growing obscenity and objectification of women in our films is also one of the main reasons why our youth are losing their way . Easy availability of drugs and alcohol is making our youth go awry .Mere condemnation is not sufficient .Our youth need to be counselled. Police should take strict and efficient action. Tough punishment laws need to be enforced so that no one is spared from committing such heinous crimes against women .

Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad

Pawan's battle with the ballot continues



JSP leader Pawan Kalyan revealed his inner mind regarding alliances in ensuing elections in AP last week in a general body meeting of his party at Mangalagiri. He stated three options in the meeting- JSP and BJP, JSP, BJP and TDP and JSP alone. Further he quoted a famous saying in the Bible - those who reduce themselves will be raised. He also said so far he sacrificed now it is turn of others especially the TDP has to follow it.

In the last elections his party got 6% votes and he himself was defeated in two constituencies where he contested but his party sent only one member to AP Assembly and zero to Lok Sabha. On the other hand the party with which he would like make alliance got only 2% votes.It is surprising to know that the same party is in power at the Centre but is not helping the state which is still in bifurcation blues. But it is showing lukewarm attitude regarding Polavaram Project, railway division and actively considering privatisation of Vishaka Steel Plant.

However the so-called leader never demands that party about the needs of the state but only alliance with it. He should know whistles and shouts of his fans may not fetch votes in elections. Moreover Pawan Kalyan is seeking alliance with the BJP not to bring amendments in public interest. Thus part-timers in politics may not be successful.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru

Hindi: Dravidian nightmare



It is very shocking to read the comments made by the DMK RS member TKS Elangovan on Hindi language. It clearly shows how narrow minded our politicians are. How senseless is his comment which says 'Hindi will reduce Tamils to Sudras'! We cannot understand what logic can he offer to substantiate his immature comment. Hindi is declared as our National Language by our Constitution and learning it in now way harms Indians. The irony is he belongs to the state in which Dakshina Bharata Hindi Prachara Sabha's headquarters is located. Unless such leaders are given appropriate punishment, they never stop creating a gap among Indian Citizens.

D V Seshasai, Narasaraopet