Selfish leaders continue to take people for a ride

It is highly disturbing to see Indian political discourse touching an all time low and governance standards diminishing endlessly particularly when the pandemic has been ravaging the lives and livelihoods of all people especially those surviving on daily wages and limited incomes. Ever since BJP found it easy and convenient to win elections by resorting to polarization politics through promotion of Hindutva nationalism, the policy paralysis has been glaringly discernible in the areas of livelihood issues of common man, economic health of the country, agrarian management, job creation, infrastructural development, working class incomes, women safety and access to education and health care facilities.

The Supreme Court pulling up the Central Government on many fronts for its inaction, insensitivity and reticence in initiating timely and appropriate measures to help the distraught people hit badly by the multiple waves of the pandemic is a shocking commentary about the Modi Government turning a blind eye to the unprecedented plight of millions of people who are staring at bleak future with all resources exhausted due to the loot by the avaricious corporate hospitals and with near and dear ones killed by the mutating microbe.

The ruling establishment being sternly advised by the Apex Court on a host of issues such as granting recompense to the families of Covid-19 victims, providing relief to the migrant labourers and unorganized workers, preparing data on the details of migrant workers, supply, purchase and pricing of vaccines is something a good lesson for the government. One fails to understand why the ruling establishment is so rigid, harsh and inhumane in spending a few thousand crore rupees to the pandemic hit people living on the margins of society where corporate giants are given huge concessions to the tune of lakhs of crores of rupees.

It is better to not go into the details of rising intolerance of the ruling establishment towards critics, dissenters and protesters where journalists, comedians, film makers are charged under sedition laws and incarcerated years together without bail. One more area of concern is constant undermining of science through promotion of myths and superstitions by the ruling class which is an impediment for the country to progress in the area of research and development.

Despite the image of BJP and its government at centre being tarnished immensely due to mismanagement of pandemic, the opposition parties are unable to offer a viable alternative to BJP for which the reasons are many. Some opposition leaders are caught in corruption cases and are in need of favours from Modi Government. Some have ego problems to work under the direction of leaders of other parties. Some want money and power at any cost and are interested to become turncoats.

The political scenario in the country has been becoming murkier and murkier with each passing day where political discourse is carried out for personal and political gains of leaders and parties rather than for the welfare of people and well-being of the nation. It is high time the selfish and unscrupulous leaders taking the people for a ride were debunked by the people and a new generation of honest and talented young leaders took charge of political management. Let us hope the country will see the light at the end of the tunnel

