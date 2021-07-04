The drone attack India should be wary of

Pakistan is living up to its diabolic threat of inflicting thousand cuts on India, with a view that India is perpetually embroiled in facing and tackling external security threats from jihadi and Islamist elements, instigated and abetted by it, as Pakistan is incapable of winning a direct and frontal war with India.

Though the guns have fallen silent on both sides of the border, on the LoC between the two countries, Pakistan has not given up its sickening and disgusting habit of needling the country, in every possible way, particularly in J&K. The recent drone attacks on the high security IAF station in Jammu, during which two weaponized drones had crashed, one on a building - leaving a big hole in the root, without causing any damage to equipment and assets of the IAF, while the second one on the ground.

India sees the new threat of drones being used against military assets of the country, with all seriousness, and has taken adequate measures in neutralising the new menace from Pakistan, and Pak proxies operating in the Kashmir Valley - like LeT, by installing anti-drone system, at Jammu IAF base, akin to one which has been installed in Delhi, during the Republic Day Parade. Since, drones are commercially available quad copters; they can be produced in any numbers. Similar was the case in Punjab, where weapons and narcotics were dropped in the bordering village in Punjab, using drones, across the border from Pakistan.

As the security personnel are geared up to this new threat, several incidents of hexagon drones leaving Pak territory were effectively repulsed to retreat back to Pakistan, by ground fire by the Border Security Forces. Let us hope that India will not be caught napping in the new reality of drones being used as a terror weapon by Pakistan as the country is already meaningfully prepared to tackle the situation.

Venkata Narasimhan K R , Madurai