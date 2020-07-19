The Hans India has done very well

Hearty congratulations to the Hans Team and the management of the esteemed newspaper on entering the 10th year of publication. During the past nine years, The Hans India has earned its own pride of place among contemporary newspapers and has won the trust and confidence of readers by being the people's voice with unbiased reporting.

It has its own independent voice by not acting formally or informally on behalf of any special interests political or otherwise. It has been preserving journalistic integrity by adhering to the broadly accepted cardinal principles of ethical journalism.

I have been an ardent reader of the newspaper for the past six years and take a special interest in reading the editorials and highly informative articles by eminent writers on various subjects including environment and education.. I have a good collection of articles published in the columns such as Civil Services Exclusive, Hans Classroom and edit page...

These articles and write-ups from time to time are useful to students and candidates preparing for competitive exams. The editorials are always balanced maintaining objectivity on emerging national and international developments. The coverage being given to the global pandemic and the information concerning the coronavirus is appreciable.

A notable feature of the newspaper is the importance it gives to readers' views. The letters and the readers' pulse columns giving room for diverse opinions enable readers to gain a deeper understanding and develop empathy and respect for diversity.

It is particularly noteworthy that despite the constraints associated with the current lockdown restrictions, the physical copy of the print format of our favourite newspaper, THI, is reaching our hands. I wish and hope that the newspaper will continue to achieve rapid strides in journalism and serve the people and our great nation in the years to come by playing its useful role as a responsible member of the fourth estate...

Dr E.R.Subrahmanyam, Amalapuram