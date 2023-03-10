In keeping with the trends in the news presentation, Hans India now comes in new design. We are receiving good feedback on the new look with ever engaging content.

The new look of Hans India is eye-catching. Apart from covering a wide range of subjects, your paper truly delivers honest journalism. I also look for the crossword which is one of my favourite subjects. I wish you all the very best.

M R Harsha, M/s MR Harsha &Associates Advocates, Hyderabad



