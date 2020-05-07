Time to consider environment-friendly business, personal practices

The Covid-19 virus has led to improvements in air quality due to the reduction in economic activity from efforts to control the pandemic. But cuts in emissions as a result of the economic crisis triggered by COVID-19 will not substitute for concerted Climate Action.

Now is the time to consider how to use economic stimulus packages to support a long-term switch to more environmentally and climate-friendly business and personal practices.The coronavirus pandemic may lead to a deeper understanding of the ties that bind us on a global scale.

Well-resourced healthcare systems are essential to protect us from health security threats, including climate change.

We live in an age with unseen levels of inequality, environmental degradation and climate destabilisation, as well as new surges in populism, conflict, economic uncertainty, and mounting public health threats. All this are slowly tipping the balance, questioning our business, economic model of the past decades and requiring us to rethink our next steps.

The support to resuscitate the economy after the pandemic should promote health, equity, and environmental protection.

Naga Raj