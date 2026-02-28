Urgent need for better scrutiny and consultation

The recent controversy over the NCERT Class VIII textbook chapter on the judiciary raises serious concerns about the textbook preparation process. School books shape young minds and must reflect accuracy, balance, and respect for democratic institutions. While students should be encouraged to understand issues like corruption and institutional challenges, the presentation must be responsible and fact-based.

The decision to review the content and fix accountability is a necessary step. However, this episode highlights the urgent need for stronger editorial scrutiny and expert consultation before publication. Transparency in academic processes will safeguard both institutional dignity and academic integrity.

K R Gagan, Tumakuru

II

The issue of NCERT releasing text book with a portion blaming the judiciary of living with corruption is not to be seen as a simple mistake. Because there is a system in vogue to ensure that only after proper scrutiny of every word and sentence by paid experts a lesson can find its place in the book cleared by NCERT. Therefore, the portion that deals with corruption in judiciary is a conscious inclusion and cannot be claimed to have entered the syllabus by oversight.

No doubt, corruption is all pervasive. No section is able to claim exemption. Justice Varma is not yet punished with all visible evidence of holding huge cash without supportive account. But blaming the entire judiciary with a dedicated section in the syllabus is a calculated attempt to project the judiciary wrong and ineffective to deal with corruption in its own domain.

Such a daring act of NCERT might be possibly carried out with unrecorded direction or even compulsion from political circles. The concerned minister simply expressing regret and assuring the probe speaks volumes of the callous attitude and the style of functioning of the department.

A G Rajmohan, Anantapur

III

The corruption in judiciary in a Class VIII textbook published by NCERT to be raised by advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi before the Chief Justice of India - took the nation by surprise as the general public is well aware of money changing hands in lower courts for favourable judgements with well established political connections and corrupt advocates as mediators.

One feels that the NCERT must have stood its ground to tell the court that the extent of corruption has extended to all spheres of society that needs to be curbed. The CJI-headed bench has described the entire episode as “They fired a gunshot and the judiciary is bleeding” seems to be nothing short of an ego outburst than an attempt at probing the trend - while sex education can be incorporated in the school curriculum.

The CJI in fact had no role in NCERT’s road map in deciding the curriculum for students.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

IV

One feels that the overreaction on part of the judiciary was avoidable and unjustified that amounted to giving a clean chit to oneself despite doubts prevailing in this connection. The controversy over references to judicial corruption in an NCERT Class VIII textbook, reportedly raised before the Chief Justice of India by Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, has sparked a wider debate on institutional sensitivity and public perception.

While concerns about reputational harm are understandable, discussions on corruption across institutions are neither novel nor uniquely targeted. Civic education often addresses systemic challenges to encourage reform-minded citizenship. Ultimately, curriculum design falls within academic and policy frameworks, and the balance between institutional respect and critical awareness must be handled with maturity rather than defensiveness.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

V

This is in response to your editorial, “Touching a raw nerve in judiciary,” dated February 27, 2026. The controversy surrounding the NCERT textbook highlights a delicate balance between academic transparency and the dignity of our institutions. While the legal fraternity’s concerns regarding “singling out” the judiciary are understandable, the solution should not be a complete erasure of difficult topics. Instead of a blanket ban, a more constructive approach would be to revise the chapter to provide a holistic view of governance.

Corruption is a systemic challenge, and students should learn about it across the executive, legislative, and judicial branches. By including the various reforms and oversight mechanisms within each branch, the curriculum can remain honest without appearing biased. Education should foster critical thinking, not institutional defensiveness.

Abbharna Barathi, Chennai