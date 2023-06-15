Delhi Police To File Chargesheet Against Brij Bhushan Singh Today

In accordance with the government's deadline of June 15, Delhi Police showed up at the Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday with the chargesheet against BJP MP and former Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Before the chargesheet was filed, there was tight security surrounding Brij Bhushan's apartment in Delhi.

A senior police officer stated that the wrestlers will adhere by the minister's assurance that the charge sheet in the case will be filed by June 15 (Thursday). Their response is pending. According to officials, a supplemental charge sheet would be filed in the case once they were received.

The Delhi Police has also written to the wrestling federations of five other countries as part of the investigation, requesting information about the alleged sexual harassment occurrences by Singh. The warnings were sent in an effort to collect pictures, videos, and CCTV footage of the competitions and the accommodations where the wrestlers slept while competing, they claimed.

More than 180 people were questioned by the Special Investigation Team, which also visited BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh's home in Gonda to record statements from the outgoing WFI chief's companions, family, and coworkers. To reenact the chain of events leading up to the alleged crime, the investigators also brought a female wrestler to Singh's official apartment in New Delhi. In the event that a charge sheet is not submitted by the deadline, the wrestlers have threatened to renew their protest.

Thakur told a press conference after his meeting on June 7 that the wrestlers had proposed the charge sheet in the case be filed by June 15 and the WFI elections be place by June 30. WFI should establish an internal complaints committee with a female chair, according to the wrestlers. The Sports Minister unanimously approved of each of these recommendations.

After receiving the guarantee, the grapplers put a halt to their protest until June 15. The protesting wrestlers have been calling for Singh's arrest after they accused him of sexually abusing many female wrestlers, including a juvenile.