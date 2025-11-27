Each Delhiite 'smoking' 16 cigarettes

New Delhi: A layer of haze engulfed the national capital on Wednesday morning as the average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 337 at 7 am, falling under the 'very poor' category despite the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-III in effect across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

AQI of 337 over 24 hours roughly translates to smoking 16 cigarettes in the same time span.

AQI around the India Gate was recorded at 358, while AQI near the Ghazipur area stood at 363. AQI around the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) stood at 348.

Visuals near the South Extension showed a layer of toxic smog blanketing the area. AQI around the area was recorded at 348 at 7 am.

Bawana recorded the AQI level of 377 at 7 am, falling under the 'very poor' category.