Nehru’s legacy stands tall like beacon: Rahul

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and several party leaders paid tribute to first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 59th death anniversary with former party chief Rahul Gandhi saying the legacy of the country's first Prime Minister stands tall like a beacon, illuminating the idea of India and values of freedom and democracy.

Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, party treasurer Pawan Bansal and party general secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal paid floral tributes to Nehru at Shanti Van memorial here.

Remembering Nehru, Kharge took to Twitter and wrote one of his quotes, "You don't change the course of history by turning the faces of portraits to the wall."

Paying tributes to the first Prime Minister, the Congress president said, "India of 21st century cannot be imagined without the contributions of Pandit Nehru. A fearless watchdog of democracy, his progressive ideas propelled India's social, political and economic development despite challenges. My tributes to 'Jawahar of Hind'."