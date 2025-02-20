Rekha Gupta Takes Oath as Delhi CM

Rekha Gupta was sworn in as Delhi's Chief Minister on Thursday at Ramlila Maidan. The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP and NDA leaders. Rekha Gupta is the fourth woman to become the Chief Minister of Delhi.

Previously, Sheila Dikshit, Sushma Swaraj, and Atishi held the role. She is also the fourth BJP leader to take up this position in Delhi, following Madan Lal Khurana, Sahib Singh Verma, and Sushma Swaraj. Along with Rekha Gupta, her Council of Ministers were also sworn in.

This event marks the return of the BJP to power in Delhi after 26 years. The six newly elected Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) include Parvesh Verma, who defeated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency.

The other MLAs are Ashish Sood, Pankaj Singh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra, and Ravinder Indraj. After the ceremony, Prime Minister Modi congratulated Rekha Gupta on her appointment as Delhi’s Chief Minister in a post on social media. This marks a significant moment in Delhi’s political landscape, with the BJP making a strong comeback after many years.