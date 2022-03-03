Rashmika Mandanna Biography : Age, Movies, Family, Awards

National Crush of India female for 2019 and 2020 holder Rashmika Mandanna is a south Indian actress born on 5 April 1996, whose work is significant in Telugu and Kannada language films. This 25-year-old actress did her bachelor's in Psychology, Journalism and English Literature at M.S. Ramaiah College of Arts, Science and Commerce.





She made her acting debut in one of the highest-grossing films in Kannada, ' Kirik Party', in 2016, for which she was instantaneously recognised, recognised and loved. Later she worked in 2 more Kannada films like 'Anajani Putra' and 'Chamak' in 2017.





She debuted in Tollywood with the film 'Geetha Govindham' opposite Vijay Deverakonda in 2018. She later worked with big-time heroes of Tollywood in films like 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' with Mahesh Babu and 'Pushpa: The rise' with Allu Arjun in 2021, along with other few.













Rashmika was awarded 7 titles such as the 6th SIIMA Awards as Best Debut Actress- Kannada for 'Kirik Party', Zee Kannada Hemmeya Kannadathi Awards as Best Actress for 'Anjani Putra',Zee Cine Awards Telugu as Favourite actress in 2019 and 66th Filmfare Awards South as Best Actress (critics)- Telugu for 'Geetha Govindham', Behinwoods Gold Medals along with 9th South Indian International Movie Awards as the Best Actress (critics)- Telugu for 'Dear Comrade'.













There's a McDonald' 's meal named in her name, which is the hope for her busy work and fame in the film industry.

