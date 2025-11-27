Ai+ Unveils “Laptab”: A Bold New Device Category Blending Laptop Power with Tablet Ease

Ai+, India’s fastest-growing technology brand, today launched “Ai+ Laptab”, a new category of smart device that fuses the productivity of a laptop with the intuitive portability of a tablet. Designed for India’s hybrid generation of learners, creators, and professionals, the Ai+ Laptab will be available in three sizes - 11”, 12” and 13” - and comes with keyboard and stylus support. Set to go live nationwide in Q1 2026 through Flipkart and Ai+’s retail partners.

This marks Ai+’s second major hardware launch plan following the runaway success of the Ai+ Smartphone, which crossed 1 million users within six months, cementing Ai+ as a category-defining force in India’s sovereign tech landscape.

The Ai+ Laptab is built on a simple premise: one device should do it all. From attending virtual classes to editing presentations, binge-watching shows to brainstorming on the go - users can now toggle between productivity and entertainment without switching devices or breaking flow.

Unlike conventional tablets limited by mobile OS constraints, the Laptab runs on NxtQ OS, offering a dedicated PC Mode for a full-fledged productivity interface. Users can open multiple windows, manage documents, and even write long-form content with ease, all with the feel of a traditional laptop, but none of the bulk. The privacy-first architecture of NxtQ OS ensures zero pre-loaded bloatware, no invasive trackers, and full local control of user data, delivering long-term trust, not short-term gimmicks.

With keyboard and stylus compatibility, the Laptab adapts seamlessly across use cases - study, design, productivity, and entertainment. Whether at home, in cafés, or on commutes, users can write, sketch, or browse with ease.

“The Ai+ Laptab is not just another tablet. It’s our answer to the fluidity of modern life,” said Madhav Sheth, CEO, Ai+ and Founder, NxtQuantum Shift Technologies. “Indian users expect a single device to perform across roles, study, design, video calls, relaxation, without compromise. That’s what the Ai+ Laptab delivers.” He continued, “The Ai+ Laptab brings productivity, utility and entertainment into one space that fits naturally into everyday life.”

The Ai+ Laptab is a key step in Ai+’s broader connected ecosystem, spanning smartphones, wearables, TWS, and now, computing. Soon, users will experience deep software continuity across Ai+ devices, with seamless handoffs and integrated experiences.

In keeping with its equity-first vision, Ai+ will be launching the Laptab at disruptive price points, making high-performance, clean-design technology accessible to a wider segment of India’s youth and digital-first workforce. It’s an offering that’s built for Gen Z and young professionals who want sleek design, all-day battery, a stylus for creativity, a keyboard for productivity, and a clean software experience to tie it all together.

The Q1 reveal will showcase the full Laptab lineup, feature demonstrations, and provide pricing details, all aimed at making premium utility accessible to a broader Indian audience.