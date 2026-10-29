B Com student arrested with heroin worth Rs 30L

New Delhi: A 22-year-old B Com student was arrested in Dwarka with 101 grams of heroin, valued at an estimated Rs 25-30 lakh in the international market, an official said on Wednesday. Police suspect an inter-state drug supply network involving a foreign national based in Janakpuri.

Officials said they seized two mobile phones from the accused, Rohit, near Harsukh Apartments in Sector 1 on October 24, following a tip-off; he is a resident of Haryana’s Gurugram district.

During interrogation, Rohit allegedly disclosed that he had travelled from Haryana to southwest Delhi to collect the heroin consignment and had obtained it from a foreign national in Janakpuri on the instructions of a person identified as Jaivinder, who was allegedly in contact with the supplier, police said.

The accused has been remanded to two days of police custody to ascertain the source of the contraband, its intended destination and the identities of other people involved in the suspected drug trafficking network, they said.

Police are analysing CCTV footage from the relevant areas to verify the accused’s movements and identify the suspected supplier and other associates. Police registered an FIR under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Dwarka South police station on October 24. Rohit, who is pursuing his final year of B Com at a college in Haryana, has no previous criminal involvement, according to police records.