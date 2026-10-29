NSUI alleges 2 Jamia students detained

New Delhi: The NSUI on Wednesday alleged that two of its members were detained by the Delhi Police from Gate No. 4 of Jamia Millia Islamia and taken to an undisclosed location, as the protest demanding restoration of student union elections entered its 17th day.

The Congress-affiliated student organisation identified the detained students as Faizan, NSUI’s Jamia unit president, and Zeeshan, a former national head of the organisation’s social media wing.

In a post on X, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) said the detention came as its members continued their indefinite hunger strike demanding the restoration of student union elections at the university.

“The demand for restoration of student union elections is not a crime! The voices of students cannot be suppressed by taking them into custody. The fight for student rights will continue,” the organisation said. Security was stepped up outside the university gates on Wednesday, with senior Delhi Police officials reaching the campus amid reports that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi might visit the protest site.

Some students were also detained and removed from the university premises, police sources said. The protest demanding the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union (JMISU) continued despite the university’s decision to hold elections within 15 days of the approval of the union’s constitution. The protesting students have maintained that the administration must announce a definite date for the polls, which have not been held since 2006, and set a timeline for approving the constitution.