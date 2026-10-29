Modi wants speedy land acquisition for Central projects in AP

Amaravati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed the Andhra Pradesh government to expedite land acquisition for the Errupalem-Amaravati-Namburu railway line and accelerate work on the Bulk Drug Park at Nakkapalli in Anakapalli district.

During a video conference with chief secretaries of various States from New Delhi on Wednesday, Modi reviewed the progress of key development projects and stressed the need for proactive action to ensure their timely completion. The review covered railway connectivity to Amaravati, PM Ekta Malls, Bulk Drug Parks and the PM Gati Shakti infrastructure and connectivity initiative.

Focusing on Andhra Pradesh, the Prime Minister instructed chief secretary G Sai Prasad to speed up the land acquisition process for the Errupalem–Amaravati–Namburu railway project and hand over the required land to the Railways. The chief secretary informed him that the process would be expedited, with the target of completing the land acquisition and handing over the land by November or December.

Modi also directed the State to accelerate the development of the Bulk Drug Park at Nakkapalli. He reviewed the progress of the PM Ekta Mall being developed in Visakhapatnam as part of the broader review of the State’s infrastructure and industrial development projects.

Chief secretary Sai Prasad briefed the Prime Minister on the status of the railway project, the Nakkapalli Bulk Drug Park and the Visakhapatnam Ekta Mall, outlining the State government’s efforts to advance the works.