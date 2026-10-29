Akhilesh congratulates SP’s winning candidates

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday congratulated the party candidates who won the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections. He urged them to avoid victory processions and instead use social media to communicate their success to people.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has won two of the 11 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council seats, with counting still underway, according to officials.

SP’s Lal Bihari Yadav and Akash Agrawal won the Varanasi and Agra-Aligarh Teachers’ constituencies, respectively. The party’s nominees were in the lead in the Allahabad-Jhansi division Graduates’ seat, and Varanasi and Lucknow Graduates’ constituencies.

In a post on X, Yadav cautioned the winners against any activity that could cause disturbance, alleging that the BJP could attempt to create trouble and blame the SP for it ahead of the assembly elections due early next year.

“We have to convey this victory to people peacefully through social media. There should be no noise or processions, so that BJP workers cannot infiltrate our ranks and vitiate the atmosphere or accuse us of creating a ruckus,” he said.