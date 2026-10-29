Relief efforts from today: CM Naidu to visit cyclone-hit Konaseema, West Godavari

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will visit cyclone-affected areas, likely in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema and West Godavari districts, on Thursday afternoon to take stock of the overall damage caused by Cyclone Arnab . According to him, the state government has written to the Centre seeking assistance and briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday about the cyclone’s intensity and its impact on Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the media at the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) centre at the Secretariat on Wednesday, Naidu said a preliminary damage assessment report would be submitted to the Centre, followed by a comprehensive report. Coconut plantations and other horticultural crops had suffered damage, while agricultural and horticultural losses would be enumerated to determine the assistance required by farmers, he said.

The Chief Minister announced relief measures for the affected families. Families in inundated houses would receive 25 kg of rice. Weavers and fishermen would receive 50 kg of rice, along with one kilogram each of onions, cooking oil, and red gram dal. Financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per person would also be provided. The families of each of those who died in cyclone-related incidents would receive compensation of Rs 5 lakh.

Naidu said financial assistance to affected people in the districts would begin on Thursday, excluding crop-related compensation, which would be decided after the damage assessment. A virtual Cabinet meeting scheduled for Thursday would take decisions on the relief measures.

The Chief Minister expressed his condolences to the families of those killed in the cyclone. He said two people died in Visakhapatnam after being struck by an electricity pole and a falling tree, while one person each died in Anakapalli and Bhimavaram.

The Chief Minister thanked officials, collectors and field-level personnel who had worked through the night, and said special attention had been given to drinking water supplies and sanitation in affected areas.

Explaining the state’s disaster-management approach, the Chief Minister said technology had enabled authorities to identify likely landfall and impact zones more accurately, rather than keeping the entire stretch from Srikakulam to Nellore on high alert. The government’s focus was on prediction, accuracy, and field-level preparedness to minimise loss of life and property. He added that reduced obstructions in canals had helped limit inundation in several areas.

Naidu also said the state’s average rainfall deficit had declined from 39 per cent to 27 per cent following the cyclone-related rains. He alleged that the previous government had neglected the RTGS Centre for political reasons.

The Chief Minister said the government’s priority was to deliver timely assistance, support affected families, and restore public confidence.