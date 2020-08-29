BMRCL begins Metro trial run 

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) carried out a trial run of the metro route between Yelachenahalli and Anjanapura, which is part of thel72.1 km second phase of the Namma Metro project.



The six-coach train was operated on the 6.29-km stretch at minimum speed on Kanakapura stretch.

The trial is the beginning of the month-long exercise before the metro is fully open for operations. The new stretch is expected to open on November 1 celebrated as Kannada Rajyotsava.

The chief PRO of BMRCL BL Yeshwanth Chavan said that trials will continue to go on beyond one month if required.

"After that, it will be open for commercial operations. The different system parameters of speeds are being monitored for safety purposes from the minimum to maximum speed," he stated.

The route will have five stoppages: Anjanapura Road Cross, ISKON, Vajarahalli, Talaghattapura and Anjanapura Township.

The trial has missed several deadlines due to the pandemic including the latest on August 15.

Meanwhile, on August 27, the Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that Metro services in the state capital will be resumed soon, as normalcy is being restored in public life. However, the Metro is yet to get clearance from the government for restarting operations five months after its operations were halted due to the pandemic.