Doctor turned auto-driver finally gets justice

Bengaluru: A doctor turned auto-driver Dr. MH Ravindranath has finally won the battle against the system and got justice.

After relentlessly battle for more than two years, Dr. MH Ravindranath was finally given a posting. Dr. Ravindranath served in the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department in Ballari district for 24 years before turning into an auto driver following harassment from IAS officers.

The 53-year-old district reproductive and child health officer had been eking out a living by driving an autorickshaw. "Harassed by IAS Officers' Misrule" written on the back and front of his auto caught the attention of people and soon his photos and videos went viral.

Dr Ravindranath had to bear the mistake committed by some outsourcing health staff. Ever since, Dr Ravindranath was harassed. For more than two years, his salary was withheld and was not given any posting.

After his photos and videos went viral, medical health minister K Sudhakar and health minister Sreeramulu swung into action and directed the district administration to immediately give a posting to Dr. Ravindranath. The government has posted Dr. Ravindranath as Koppal District Family Welfare Officer.

"For two years, I sustained my family by driving an auto. I tried to show that we can live without government benefits. I had to become an auto driver because of harassment by senior officials. There was a technical error involving the outsourcing health staff. Although I could prove that it was not my mistake, I was suspended on June 6 last year," he recalled.

Dr. Ravindranath moved the Karnataka Administrative Tribunal (KAT). The tribunal directed the government to reinstate him. Ravindranath said the IAS officers had ignored the KAT's orders and he was transferred to Sedam Taluk Hospital as a senior medical officer.

He again knocked the doors of KAT challenging his transfer to Sedam Taluk Hospital. Following this, Dr. Ravindranath shifted to his hometown in Davanagere and took to auto wheels to survive.