Head constable commits suicide by shooting himself in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In a tragic incident, a constable has allegedly committed suicide while on duty in the early hours of Thursday in Bengaluru. The deceased identified as Hucchegowda (56) working as head constable attached with the KSRP 8th battalion. At the time of the incident, he was deployed as a sentry at the armoury.

According to the police, Hucchegowda developed breathing problems on Wednesday and was bleeding from his nose. With this, his colleagues took him to the hospital. After coming back, his seniors advised him to go home and take some rest, but Hucchegowda said he would go home later and stayed at the workplace.

Around 4:30 am, the other policemen on duty heard a gunshot and when they went inside, Hucchegowda shot himself with service gun and lying in a pool of blood. Immediately, they rushed him to the hospital, where the doctors declared already dead. On the incident, the police have registered a case and are investigating further.