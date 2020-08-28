NSUI hunger strike on NEET

Seeking postponement of JEE and NEET main exams, National Students Union of India (NSUI)decided to stage hunger strike on August 28 at Bengaluru.

NSUI has stated that conduct of competitive exams for professional cources during pandemic is uncalled,Centre must consider the interest of the students and parents by postponing the exams date which scheduled on September 13, NSUI urged.

NSUI also demanded for reduction of fee to professional courses.

H.S. Manjunath, NSUI State President said that along with office bearers of NSUI, prominent Congress leaders will take part in hunger strike at Congress Bhavan, situated near Race cource road.