Rains continue to batter Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Several low-lying areas in Bengaluru were flooded after heavy rain battered the city on Thursday. Rainwater entered the houses and submerged vehicles parked on the roads. A Red alert for heavy rain has been issued in parts of Karnataka by the India Meteorological Department. The weather office has predicted cloudy sky and rain or thundershowers for next three days in the Karnataka capital.

"Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada are likely to receive very heavy rainfall and a Red alert has been sounded for September 11. Coastal Karnataka is likely to receive widespread rainfall till September 13," CS Patil, Director of the IMD, Bengaluru said.

"North and interior Karnataka are also likely to receive fairly heavy rain," it said.

Maximum rainfall is expected in Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, Bidar, Kalaburagi and Raichur districts, according to the weather bureau. An off-shore trough running from south Maharashtra coast to north Kerala coast and a cyclonic circulation, over the Arabian Sea are causing heavy rain, weather experts said.

Heavy rain is likely in northeast India as well over the next five days due to a cyclonic circulation over Gangetic West Bengal and its neighbourhood, the IMD said. The hill districts of West Bengal and Sikkim are expected to get heavy rain in the next five days.

Rainfall is very likely to increase in Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, the Vidarbha region September 12 onward, the weather bureau warned. (Agencies)