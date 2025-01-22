10 Dead as Lorry Overturns in Uttara Kannada

Karwar (Uttara Kannada): In a tragic road accident, ten people lost their lives when a lorry carrying fruits, vegetables, and traders to a market overturned into a gorge near Kageri Petrol Pump at Arbail Ghat in Yellapur, early Wednesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Fayaz Imam Sab Jamakhandi (45), Wasim Virulla Mudageri (35), Ijaz Mustaqa Mulla (20), Sadiq Basha Farash (30), Gulam Hussain Javali (40), Imtiyaz Mamazafar Mulakeri (36), Alpaz Jafar Mandakki (25), Jeelani Abdul Jakhati (25), and Aslam Babuli Benni (24). Another victim succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Hubballi. All the deceased hailed from Savanur in Haveri district.

The lorry was en route to Kumta market with over 40 traders and their goods. Police stated that several passengers sustained serious injuries and warned that the death toll could rise.

Fifteen injured individuals have been admitted to Yellapur Taluk Hospital, while the bodies of the deceased were shifted to the hospital mortuary. Rescue operations were swiftly conducted by local authorities.