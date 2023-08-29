100 days without LoP, Is BJP still alive in Karnataka?

Bengaluru: 100 days after the INC government seung back into power in May 2023 with double the seats of it arch rivals -BJP the BJP has lost grounds rapidly in politics in the state.

Two main developments has led the BJP to into a deep rooted confusion and inactiveness. Firstly the party was not able to appoint leader of the opposition and also appoint a new chief to lead the party as state president. Nalin Kumar Kateel's term has been over since June.

Chief Minister S Siddaramiah during his 100 days of government has stated that the BJP has lost all grounds and had not been able to appoint LoP in the state assembly which is a sign of deep rooted weakness of organisational structure of yhe party. In the absence of the LoP the assemby the main opposition has no voice and may lead the BJP into a situation ehen it cannot have focus on pressing matters about governance.

The BJP's state command also been humiliated in public view when the Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose to ignore the party functionaries by not giving them audience during his recent visit to Bengaluru city. Nalin Kumar Kateel and senior MLAs like R Ashoka were made to stand behind the barricades and wave at the convoy of the PM.

These are developments that speak volumes about the BJP's internal weakness. (Eom)