1000 additional buses operated by KSRTC during Christmas Festival

Bengaluru: In view of weekend days on 22 and 23 December and Christmas festival on 25 December KSRTC has made elaborate arrangements for operating 1000 extra buses as mentioned below in addition to the existing schedules to provide transport facility to the traveling public from 22 December to 24 December. Later, special buses will be operated from various places of Intra and Interstate places to Bengaluru on 25 December.



Special buses will be exclusively operated from Bengaluru Kempegowda Bus Station to Dharmastala, Kukkesubramanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapura, Shringeri, Horanadu, Davangere, Hubbali, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Gokarna, Sirsi, Karwar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Koppala, Yadgir, Bidar, Tirupathi, Vijayawada, Hyderabad and other places. Special buses from Mysuru Road Bus Station will be exclusively operated towards Mysuru, Hunsur, Piriyapatna, Virajpet, Kushalanagar, Madikeri.

All premier Special buses will be operated from BMTC Bus Station, Shanthinagar (TTMC) to Madurai, Kumbakonam, Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Khozikode and other places in Tamil Nadu and Kerala state. Facility is provided to book computerized reservation tickets in advance for the special buses. Reserved passengers are requested to note the place of boarding in their reservation ticket, stated KSRTC, (Operations)Chief Traffic Manager.

He added, A discount of 5% on the fare will be extended, if four or more passenger’s book tickets in a single ticket and a discount of 10% is offered on the return journey ticket if onward and return journey tickets are booked simultaneously. Advance Reservation of tickets for the services of KSRTC can be booked through the booking counters established by KSRTC at important cities of neighbouring States i.e. Tamilnadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Puduchery, Maharashtra and Goa State.