12 Best Places to Visit in Bangalore with Friends and Family

The 'Garden City' or Bangalore has witnessed a huge surge of development and is one of the most reputed cities for the corporate world. But it equally boasts of a rich cultural heritage





the following are the major 12 sights you cannot miss in Bangalore -

Bangalore Palace

This is designed with much inspiration from England's Windsor Castle in 1887 by Chamaraja Wodeyar. The Tudor-style architectural creation with fortified arches and intricate wood carvings makes it an exceptional cultural heritage piece of India.













Tipu Sultan's Summer Palace

Explore the Indo-Islamic architecture with the sturdy columns motifs at Tipu Sultan Fort. The 'Rashk-e-Jannat' was the summer retreat for the ruler of Mysore and is preserved for tourists to explore the history.













Lal Bagh Botanical Gardens

Built by Haider Ali and modified by Tipu Sultan, this is sprawled across 240 acres and preserves over 1800 species of plants, trees and herbs.













Nandi Hills

About 60kms away from the city, this is a popular one day trip for couples. Being 1478 above the sea level, the place is loved for its climate.













Cubbon Park

Constructed by Richard Sankey and spread over 300 acres, this is a refreshing place to hang out with friends.













National Gallery Of Modern Art

Witness over 500 paintings including that of Rabindranath Tagore, Jamini Roy and others.













Ulsoor Lake

At the heart of the city, this 125 acres lake is a wonderful refreshment to get away from the hustle bustle of regular life.













Government Museum

This 1886 museum has 18 galleries, preserving Neolithic finds of varied civilizations, antique jewelleries and more.













Vidhana Soudha

History buffs cannot miss this Indo Saracenic and Dravidian architecture, which is the largest legislative building in India.













Krishna Rajan Market

The vibrant local market is perfect spot for shopaholics and shutterbugs.













WonderLa Water Park

One of the best amusement parks that provides high-thrill experiences!













Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium

Bangalore Association for Science Education maintains this intriguing place that is a must visit for any keen mind.















