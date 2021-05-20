150-bed Covid treatment centre at Bengaluru airport inaugurated by CM BS Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: COV-AID@BLR, a 150-bed oxygenated Covid-19 treatment centre at Bengaluru International Airport, became operational on Wednesday.

The facility was inaugurated by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. Located near the Cargo Terminals, COV-AID@BLR is open to general public and employees of the airport.

Patients can get admission at the Centre by contacting the Nodal Officers, (Sannappaiah -9448116661) and Dr. Sanjay -9538279991) or through recommendation from a referral hospital. The patient must carry an Aadhaar card, prescription provided by the referral hospital and relevant medical documents.

The facility will treat patients who are asymptomatic, with mild hypoxia (a condition in which the body or a region of the body is deprived of adequate oxygen supply at the tissue level). It also acts as a transit oxygen delivery centre, which will provide much-needed relief and treatment to patients requiring oxygen support until they are able to get admission in a hospital. This facility is not equipped to treat pregnant women or moderate cases and those requiring high flow oxygen support / ICU beds.

The centre has a pharmacy, pathology unit, nurses' station, rest rooms, dining area and drinking water facilities. An ambulance will be on standby 24x7 to cater to emergencies. All necessary arrangements would be made for safe disposal of waste, including bio-waste.

An eminent panel of doctors, including Dr. Naresh Shetty, Dr. Nandakumar Jairam and Dr. Alexander Thomas, will provide technical assistance in the functioning of the centre. Treatment at COV-AID@BLR is free, while charges for medicines, tests and self-arranged ambulances have to be borne by patients.

Funded by Fairfax Financial Holdings Group, the initiative, launched in partnership with GiveIndia, is part-funded by Kempegowda International Airport Foundation (KIAF). The initiative is being managed by Fairfax Financial Holdings Group's investee companies BIAL and Quess Corp Limited.