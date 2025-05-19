16-yr-old with large ovarian cyst undergoes robot-aided surgery

Bengaluru: Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road successfully treated a 16-year-old schoolgirl, who experienced sudden and severe abdominal pain in the middle of her 10th-grade board examinations. Under the expert care of Dr. Rubina Shanawaz, Consultant – Urogynaecology, Gynae-Oncology and Robotic Surgery at Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road, the teenager underwent a Robot-Assisted Left Ovarian Cystectomy. Despite the complexity of the case, doctors were able to preserve both her ovaries. She recovered well post the surgery and was discharged on the same day.

Prior to admission, the patient had been experiencing severe discomfort including lower abdominal pain, back pain and an inability to pass urine for two days. These symptoms significantly affected her ability to focus on studies and sit for prolonged hours during her exams. The sudden worsening of her condition posed a serious risk to both her health and academic progress.

A thorough evaluation at Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road, revealed a large ovarian cyst measuring 8 cms. Given her age and the size of the cyst, there was a substantial risk of ovarian torsion, a medical emergency where one of your ovaries twists on the tissues supporting it.

This could have resulted in the loss of the ovary and long-term effects on both her reproductive and hormonal health. Recognising the urgency, Dr. Rubina Shanawaz recommended immediate surgical intervention.

Explaining the procedure, Consultant - Urogynaecology, Gynec-Oncology and Robotic Surgery, Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road, Dr Rubina Shanawaz said “Given the urgency of her health condition, we performed a robot-aided surgery the same day. The ovarian cyst was successfully removed entirely, and we were able to preserve both the ovaries Robot-aided surgery allowed for high precision with minimal invasiveness, resulting in signiﬁcantly reduced pain and a quicker recovery.

“Ovarian cysts of this size are rare in adolescents, and early intervention was crucial to prevent complications such as ovarian torsion, which could have led to the loss of the ovary. Fortunately, the cyst was benign. The patient was pain-free within hours, discharged the same day and remarkably, she was able to resume her board examinations just two days after the surgery.”

The Facility director, Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road, Bengaluru, Chandrasekar R said “This case reflects our commitment to providing timely, advanced, and patient-centric care. By combining cutting-edge technology like robot-assisted surgery with clinical expertise, we were able to deliver a precise, minimally invasive solution that ensured both medical and personal outcomes for the patient.

Supporting a young student in recovering quickly and returning to her exams is a testament to what modern healthcare can achieve when driven by compassion and innovation.”