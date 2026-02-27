Bains announces Rs 400 crore digitalisation project for schools

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Thursday announced a Rs 400 crore digitalisation project that will replace outdated hardware and phase out obsolete computer systems from government schools. Bains said the initiative, under ‘Punjab Sikhya Kranti’, will equip government schools with state-of-the-art technology and redefine classroom teaching across the state. Sharing details, he said, “As many as 38,649 brand-new desktop computers equipped with the latest software are being deployed across 5,012 government schools.”

These will be distributed to all senior secondary and high schools, and 50 percent of middle schools, ensuring that students have access to the latest hardware and technology, he added. Dedicated computer labs will be established in 5,000 government schools, ensuring that all secondary and senior secondary government schools have fully functional computer labs, the minister said. He said, “To foster interactive learning, we are installing 8,268 interactive flat panels in 3,694 schools.

Every senior secondary and high school will receive these panels, with larger schools receiving four, five or even eight units based on student strength.”

This massive infusion of technology ensures that digital literacy and smart learning are no longer the privileges of private institutions but the fundamental right of every student in Punjab’s public school system, Bains added.

Describing the move as a decisive shift from traditional chalkboards to technology-driven smart classrooms, the minister noted, “The move would phase out obsolete computer systems. For too long, our students were working on computers so outdated that they barely functioned, still running on old versions of Microsoft Paint. We are changing it permanently.” He emphasised that implementation has already begun and is not a future promise.