17.78 lakh kg of ration grains seized, 238 FIRs registered in 3 months in Karnataka

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Department has seized 17.78 lakh kg of rice and other ration commodities in raids against the illegal diversion and smuggling of foodgrains over the past three months. The department has also filed 238 FIRs in connection with the development, an official statement said on Thursday.

On the directions of Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Minister Rizwan Arshad, department officials have been conducting continuous inspections of vehicles transporting ration commodities and raiding private godowns since August 1.

The operations have resulted in the seizure of 17.78 lakh kg of ration commodities, including rice, wheat, ragi and other pulses, across various districts of the state.

Belagavi district in North Karnataka accounted for more than five lakh kg of seized ration commodities. Similarly, 3.5 lakh kg were seized in Kolar district, while more than one lakh kg of rice and other foodgrains each were confiscated in Bagalkot and Vijayapura districts.

A total of 238 FIRs have been registered at various police stations across the state in connection with the raids and inspections, and 215 people have been arrested. As many as 156 vehicles allegedly used for ration commodity smuggling have also been seized.

The department has also intensified raids against illegal stockpiling of cooking gas cylinders and petrol and diesel. Over the past three months, officials have seized 14,250 litres of petrol and 1,492 gas cylinders.

The total value of the seized ration commodities, gas cylinders and petrol is estimated at around Rs 10 crore.

Minister Rizwan Arshad has directed officials to continue raids against networks involved in ration rice smuggling. He said the theft and illegal diversion of rice and other foodgrains earmarked for the poor would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

"People across the state are facing difficulties amid drought conditions. In such a situation, using rice meant for the poor for commercial purposes and profit is an unforgivable offence. Our government will not allow this," the minister said.

With rice prices rising over the past few days, Arshad also warned that the department would take action against those attempting to exploit the situation by illegally hoarding rice or selling it on the black market.



